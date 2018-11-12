The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 12, 2018 | Last Update : 06:08 PM IST

India, All India

Oil prices rise after Saudi Arabia announces production cuts

AFP
Published : Nov 12, 2018, 5:00 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2018, 5:00 pm IST

Oil prices advanced steadily through Monday, with both Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate seeing gains of more than dollar per barrel.

Saudi Arabia had said the kingdom would cut its production by 500,000 barrels per day. (Photo: File)
 Saudi Arabia had said the kingdom would cut its production by 500,000 barrels per day. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Oil prices climbed on Monday as the world's biggest supplier Saudi Arabia announced plans to cut production, in the face of fears of oversupply. Saudi Arabia's energy minister said Monday that oil-producing nations should cut output by one million barrels per day to re-balance the market.

Khalid al-Falih's comments follow a meeting in Abu Dhabi at the weekend, where the OPEC group and its allies had already started laying the groundwork to cut supply in 2019, reversing an almost year-long expansion.

Saudi Arabia had said the kingdom would cut its production by 500,000 barrels per day.

Oil prices advanced steadily through Monday, with both Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) seeing gains of more than a dollar per barrel.

"In the short term this is a positive for oil, but we must question the impact longer term unless it's the sign of more to come from OPEC," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

"Saudi Arabia cannot act alone though -- realistically it needs to pull together OPEC allies, and critically Russia, to curb production if it wants prices to hold. The language from Russia suggests it is not ready to follow the Saudis yet."

Last week, higher US energy stockpiles drove WTI crude to its longest losing streak in more than 30 years, while Brent Crude dropped below USD 70 a barrel for the first time since April.

- China focus -

In equities, Asian markets were largely flat Monday following lacklustre US trading at the end of last week and nervousness over Chinese growth.

Hong Kong and Tokyo hovered between positive and negative territory, both closing up 0.1 per cent.

Taiwan was flat, Seoul slid 0.3 per cent, and Sydney closed up 0.3 per cent.

"Asia stocks are trading tentatively as global growth worries and uncertainty over the course for oil prices weighs on sentiment," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at OANDA.

"Investors are... left to ponder if this is the beginning of a more definitive downturn or just another wobble."

China's economy is in the spotlight this week, with key monthly data expected Wednesday and stocks tumbling last week on mounting concerns of a slowdown.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba took a record USD 30.7 billion in orders on Sunday during its annual "Singles Day" shopping frenzy.

However sales growth slowed to 27 per cent this year from 39 per cent in 2017, adding to mounting concerns over the outlook for the Asian powerhouse.

"But where we can get some comfort from this number is that Chinese consumers are slowing, not collapsing," Junheng Li, founder of JL Warren Capital LLC, told Bloomberg News.

Major retailers got a Single's Day lift in China, with Suning.com gaining 1.5 per cent and Shanghai Bailian Group climbing 2.2 per cent.

China's banking stocks were mixed however after the government gave new guidance on requirements for banks to lend to private companies. Last week bank shares dropped as investors balked at what were seen as unprecedented government demands on lenders.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the Bank of China and the China Merchants Banks all started the week with gains.

In Europe, where pressure is mounting on British Prime Minister Theresa May over her Brexit plan, the FTSE opened up 0.6 per cent in early trading.

Tags: oil prices, saudi arabia, opec, theresa may
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

2

Martin Sheen missing in Malibu Fire: Son Charlie's tweet helps news crew find his parents

3

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

4

Thugs of Hindostan box-office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s film witnesses big fall

5

Stephen Hawking's thesis and wheelchair sell for $1 million

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham