The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 12, 2018 | Last Update : 03:32 PM IST

India, All India

Fantastic! Ex-minister on run and nobody knows where she is: SC raps Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 12, 2018, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2018, 2:41 pm IST

'We are quite shocked that former cabinet minister can not be traced by the police for over a month,' SC said.

Manju Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister of Bihar in August after her husband, Chandrashekhar Verma came under fire for allegedly having links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Manju Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister of Bihar in August after her husband, Chandrashekhar Verma came under fire for allegedly having links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) to appear before it on November 27 and explain why former cabinet minister Manju Verma, accused in Arms Act case, has not been traced.

"Fantastic! ex-cabinet minister (Manju Verma) on the run, fantastic. How could it happen that ex-cabinet minister is absconding and nobody knows where she is? You (Bihar government) realise the seriousness of the issue that ex-cabinet minister is not traceable. It’s too much," observed Justice Madan B Lokur.

"We are quite shocked that former cabinet minister can not be traced by the police for over a month. We would like the police to tell us that how such an important person is not traceable. Director General of Police to appear before us," the apex court said.

The Supreme Court has set November 27 as the next date for hearing.

On November 1, the Bihar police had issued a non-bailable warrant against Manju Verma after the Supreme Court came down heavily on the state government.

Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister of Bihar in August after her husband, Chandrashekhar Verma came under fire for allegedly having links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

The shelter home rape case pertains to the alleged sexual harassment of 44 girls residing at the state-run shelter home.

Tags: bihar shelter home rape case, bihar shelter home rapes, maju verma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

2

Martin Sheen missing in Malibu Fire: Son Charlie's tweet helps news crew find his parents

3

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

4

Thugs of Hindostan box-office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s film witnesses big fall

5

Stephen Hawking's thesis and wheelchair sell for $1 million

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMLife

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham