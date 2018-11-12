Chhattisgarh polls LIVE: IED blast reported as voting on in Maoist belt

Voting began in 18 of 90 Chhattisgarh constituencies on Monday morning, in first phase of the assembly elections.

Raipur: Voting began in 18 of 90 Chhattisgarh constituencies on Monday morning, in the first phase of the assembly elections.

Voting began in 10 assembly seats of Maoist-affected districts at 7 am across seven districts in Bastar region and Rajnandgaon district. Officials have deployed 100,000 security personnel and pressed helicopters into service to airlift polling staff to booths amid a threat from Maoists who have called for a boycott of the democratic exercise.

Polling began in eight more seats an hour later.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh is among the prominent candidates whose fate would be sealed in EVMs during the first phase of voting.

A total of 190 candidates are vying for 18 seats in the first phase of election in Chhattisgarh. Of the 18 seats, Congress had won 12 while the BJP bagged 6 in 2013.

The second phase of polling on 72 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 20 and the votes will be counted on December 11 along with that of Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan where assembly polls will be held over the coming weeks.

08:45 am: Voting has resumed at the Pink polling booth in Kamla College, in Rajnandgaon's Sangwari.

8:32 am: Voting has stopped due to a technical problem in the EVM at the Pink polling booth in Kamla College, in Rajnandgaon's Sangwari.

08:24 am: Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat says, “Polling is being held in 18 constituencies of Chhattisgarh today. They are Left Wing Extremism affected area. Polls are being held in two phases to provide special security in these 18 constituencies. These 18 areas are kept in first phase so that paramilitary forces remain fresh.”

“Nearly 900 polling personnel have been air-dropped from helicopters so that they can reach safely. Over 16,500 polling personnel went by road. I think all will be in a position to deliver peaceful elections,” Rawat adds.

08:17 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters to participate in the voting process in Chhattisgarh.

08:01 am: IED was triggered by Naxals on Tumakpal-Nayanar road at around 5:30 am to target security forces. No harm to security forces and polling party. Party safely reached to Nayanar polling booth no. 183 under PS Katekalyan: Devnath, AIG (Anti-Naxal Operations)

07:55 am: In Sukma, a 100-year-old woman reaches a polling station in Dornapal to cast her vote in the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018.

07:49 am: Voting to start in 5 constituencies of Rajnandgaon and 3 constituencies of Bastar at 8 am in the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018.

07:11 am: In Dantewada, 1 to 2 kilograms of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasted by Naxals near Tumakpal camp in Katekalyan block. Voting is underway for 10 out of 18 seats in the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018.

07:01 am: Voting begins for 10 out of 18 seats in the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018.

06:57 am: Visuals from a polling station in Rajnandgaon's Metepar village ahead of the first phase of voting in Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018.

06:50 am: As per electoral rolls, there are 31,80,014 voters, news agency PTI reported. Women voters outnumber men for the first phase of polling, with 16,22,492 female voters on the rolls against 15,57,435 men. There are 87 third gender voters as well.

06:44 am: Visuals from a polling station in Dantewada ahead of the first phase of voting in Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018.

