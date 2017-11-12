The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Nov 12, 2017

India, All India

We need sleep: Hyderabad school students protest 'long hours', seek justice

PTI
Published : Nov 12, 2017, 5:07 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2017, 5:10 pm IST

The students of high school, who held a sit-in protest, accused the school authorities of running classes from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm.

 Asked on their demands, other protesting students said they wanted immediate change in timings of school classes. (Photo: File/Representational)

Hyderabad: A group of students of a private school at Chaitanyapuri here held demonstrations on the school premises against what they termed as "long school
hours".

The protesting students of high school, who held a sit-in protest on Saturday, accused the school authorities of running classes from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm and raised slogans-
'we want justice'.

"Our school classes are held from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm while in other schools, the classes are conducted from 8 am to 4.30 pm. After school hours, we again go to tutions and there is homework also," a student is seen saying in a video circulated in media.

"By the time we go to sleep it is around 10.30 pm to 11 pm and again next morning we have to get up at 5.30 am to attend school by 6.30 am. We are deprived of sleep... parents also need to understand," the student said.

Asked on their demands, other protesting students said they wanted immediate change in timings of school classes.

City-based child rights NGO 'Balala Hakkula Sangham' accused the school management of subjecting the school children to stress.

The NGO's honorary president Achyuta Rao alleged that the school authorities are violating all the norms and moreover giving heavy homework to students.

"The students told us that they are hardly getting any sleep after studying 13 to 14 hours and again their parents are sending them to tutions," Rao said.

He further said they have brought the matter to the notice of Ranga Reddy District Collector, seeking action against the school for "violating norms".

Meanwhile, a school official refuted the allegations and said they conduct classes from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm and the students are given 30 minutes break in between and the students are asked to do the homework within the school timings. 

Tags: private school, long school hours, students, hyderabad school, students protest
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

