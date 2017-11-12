The Asian Age | News

Twist in tale: Baby wasn't inside car when Mumbai cops warned of towing

ANI
Published : Nov 12, 2017, 4:34 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2017, 4:35 pm IST

The internet slammed the Mumbai Traffic Police for their insensitivity.

However, the recent video shot on a mobile phone shows that the seven-month-old baby was not inside the car but in the arms of another family member when the Mumbai Traffic Police warned to tow it away. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mumbai: Another video capturing Saturday's incident of a car being towed while a woman was breastfeeding her baby inside it, has surfaced today, turning the whole argument over the incident on its head.

On Saturday, a video went viral on social media that showed a car being towed away in Mumbai's Malad West, while a woman was breastfeeding her seven-month-old baby inside it.



However, the recent video shot on a mobile phone shows that the seven-month-old baby was not inside the car but in the arms of another family member when the Mumbai Traffic Police warned to tow it away. The infant was taken inside, thereafter, indicating that situation could have been averted, on part of the parent.

The footage contradicts with the account of the woman named Jyoti Male, who told ANI that the policemen did not even ask her to get down before towing the car, even when she told them that she was breastfeeding.

Earlier in the day, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said a strict action should be taken against the policeman, but added if the woman acted irresponsibly, a case should be registered against her as well.

"When I saw the video last night, my first reaction was that the police personnel should be suspended and an action should be taken against him. But I read in the morning that the mother kept sitting inside the moving car. Our first concern is that of the child. If the case goes against the lady, then the lady should be booked," Rekha Sharma told ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also condemned the incident and had told ANI: "It is very unfortunate and absolutely insensitive and dangerous to tow the vehicle with lady and the child inside. The cop is suspended and orders have been given to sensitise traffic cops so as to prevent such incidents." 

