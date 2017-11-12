The Asian Age | News

Terror groups are trying to disrupt talks: Intelligence to govt

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published : Nov 12, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2017, 1:51 am IST

Intelligence inputs also suggest that in the day ahead terror outfits could threaten other groups who want to hold talks with the interlocutor.

Dineshwar Sharma on his way for a meeting with various delegations in Jammu. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have cautioned the Centre that terror groups in Kashmir Valley are making a concerted effort to disrupt its initiative for talks with different groups in a bid to find a solution to the region’s complex problems. Centre had recently appointed Dineshwar Sharma, former director of the Intelligence Bureau, as its interlocutor to initiate dialogue with a cross section of people in the state.

A top security official confirmed to this newspaper that Talha Rashid, nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar, who incidentally was killed in an encounter by security forces in Pulwama earlier this week was also sent with the purpose of ensuring that the dialogue process is disrupted.

We have concrete information that terror groups would go all out to ensure that any kind of talks or initiative either by the state or Centre which helps bring peace to the Valley fails. These terror elements are also in touch with hardline separatist leaders from the Hurriyat which is perhaps the reason why they have refused to meet Centre’s interlocutor. Talha Rasheed had crossed over into the Indian territory a few days ago with specific instructions to ensure that the peace dialogue is disrupted,’’ the official further added.

Sources also confirmed that it was in background of these intelligence inputs that Mr Sharma was accorded Z category security with a pilot and escort vehicle to secure his convoy. Mr Sharma would also be protected round the clock by six to eight CRPF commandos.

Intelligence inputs also suggest that in the day ahead terror outfits could threaten other groups who want to hold talks with the interlocutor. Incidentally, during his visit to the State earlier this week Mr Sharma did hold talks with former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, senior CPM leader MY Tarigami, top PDP leader Sartaj Madni, representatives of Kashmiri Pandits.

Terror outfits and hardline separatist leaders are reported to be upset over the fact that as many as 32 different delegations including some NGOs, and students groups met Centre’s interlocutor during his visit to the state.

It is possible that in the days ahead terror groups could issue threats to such groups to ensure that no talks are held, intelligence sources added.

Though Mr Sharma is said to be keen to hold talks with the Hurriyat but it seems that the organisation was under pressure from these militant outfits not to initiate any dialogue with him.

