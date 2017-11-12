The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 12, 2017 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

India, All India

Slow killer: Hospitals fill up, residents gasp for breath as smog engulfs Delhi

AFP
Published : Nov 12, 2017, 2:49 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2017, 2:50 pm IST

In Delhi, local industry, coal-fired power plants and a growing number of cars on the roads have added to the crisis.

Doctors at the government-run Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute say patient numbers have more than tripled since pollution levels spiked amid a change in weather conditions and the annual post-harvest burning of crop stubble in surrounding areas. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Doctors at the government-run Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute say patient numbers have more than tripled since pollution levels spiked amid a change in weather conditions and the annual post-harvest burning of crop stubble in surrounding areas. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: In the emergency ward of a Delhi hospital, men and women gasp for breath as they wait to be treated for symptoms triggered by the choking blanket of smog that descended on the city this week.

Doctors at the government-run Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute say patient numbers have more than tripled since pollution levels spiked amid a change in weather conditions and the annual post-harvest burning of crop stubble in surrounding areas.

Shopkeeper Manoj Khati said he initially dismissed his heaving cough but it grew gradually worse and he has now been diagnosed with chronic bronchitis. “For three days I haven’t stopped coughing, I felt as though I would die,” the 46-year-old said as he waited to undergo further tests.

Levels of PM2.5--the fine pollution particles linked to higher rates of chronic bronchitis, lung cancer and heart disease--regularly topped 500 this week, at one point going over 1,000.

They are treated with steam inhalation or using nebuliser machines, which provide immediate relief by administering drugs directly to the airways. “Beginning this week, we are seeing between 250-300 patients, more than three times the usual,” Verma said.

“Most of them suffer from intense coughing and inflammation of the respiratory tract.”

Slow killer

Despite the rise in emergency cases Arvind Kumar, a respiratory diseases specialist at the private Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, said many of the worst health effects would not be seen for years to come.

“Pollution kills you slowly,” he said.

“Whatever toxins levels we are exposed to today, suppose it continued for 10 days, this would have shortened the life of each one of us by several days or several weeks.

“But that effect will be noticed many, many years later, so it’s not an immediate killer. And that’s why its potential lethal value is not immediately appreciated, but nonetheless, it’s a lethal killer.”

Delhi is now the world’s most polluted capital according to a World Health Organization survey conducted in 2014, with levels regularly exceeding those in Beijing.

Large swathes of north India and Pakistan see a spike in pollution at the onset of winter due to crop burning and the fact that cooler air traps particulates close to the ground, preventing them from dispersing -- a phenomenon known as inversion.

In Delhi, local industry, coal-fired power plants and a growing number of cars on the roads have added to the crisis.

In response, authorities have temporarily closed all schools in the city and announced restrictions on all private cars -- an estimated 3 million -- from Monday.

But with current levels of pollution, Kumar said, he would not recommend living in the city at all.

“If you worry about your health, you want to have a healthy life... then with the current levels of pollution, I would say Delhi is not a place to live,” he said.

Tags: delhi hospital, delhi pollution, delhi smog, vallabhbhai patel chest institute
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Statue of world's first space cat to be erected in France

2

Is your iPhone X freezing in cold weather?

3

BBC pulls down rape accused Ed Westwick's Agatha Christie drama

4

New gene therapy can restore vision

5

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out from China Open Super Series

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham