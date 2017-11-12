The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 12, 2017 | Last Update : 04:07 AM IST

India, All India

Samajwadi Party to counter BJP’s statues with their own

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Nov 12, 2017, 2:31 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2017, 2:33 am IST

50-foot Krishna in Sefai to match the 100-foot Ram in Ayodhya.

According to sources, Akhilesh Yadav will unveil the statue in Sefai before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)
 According to sources, Akhilesh Yadav will unveil the statue in Sefai before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party will now match the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party statue for statue. A 100 feet tall statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya will be countered with a 50 feet tall statue of Lord Krishna in Sefai, the native village of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

According to sources, Mr Akhilesh will unveil the statue in Sefai before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Lord Krishna is looked upon as an ancestor of the Yadav community and is worshipped as the reigning deity by the community.

The installation of the statue is designed to consolidate the Yadav community in favour of the Samajwadi party. The Yadav’s, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and then the 2017 assembly elections, had drifted towards the BJP, which led to major reverses for SP.

The bronze statue of Lord Krishna depicts the Lord in a war mode, throwing a chariot wheel, supposedly at Bhishma. This is the only time during the war that Krishna had picked up a weapon.

The choice of this theme by Mr Akhilesh, ahead of a big political war in 2019, is designed to send a message to his cadres that he is war ready.

The statue weighs over 60 tonnes, including the bronze wheel, which weighs nearly seven tones. “The statue, which is ready, is the brainchild of Mr Akhilesh Yadav and has been funded by the Sefai Mahotsav Committee that also organises the annual Sefai Mahotsav in the village.

The unveiling of the statue is being planned as a mega event and all prominent opposition leaders would be invited for the function, which will be held sometime next year.

It is noteworthy that recently, the Yogi Adityanath government had announced that a 100 feet statue of Lord Ram would be installed on the banks of Saryu river.

Tags: lord ram, lord krishna, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

BBC pulls down rape accused Ed Westwick's Agatha Christie drama

2

New gene therapy can restore vision

3

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out from China Open Super Series

4

iOS 11 bug blocks Whatsapp notifications on iPhone.

5

How to get rid of that ugly notch on your shiny iPhone X? Well sort off

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham