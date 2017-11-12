The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 12, 2017 | Last Update : 07:38 PM IST

India, All India

Ryan teen searched online for poisons, methods to remove fingerprints

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 12, 2017, 6:33 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2017, 6:35 pm IST

The information came to light when the CBI checked the browsing details on his mobile phone and laptop. 

Earlier on Saturday, the apprehended teenager was taken by the CBI to the school to recreate the crime scene. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Earlier on Saturday, the apprehended teenager was taken by the CBI to the school to recreate the crime scene. (Photo: PTI/File)

Gurgaon: The Class 11 student, accused in the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, at Ryan International School searched online for various types of poisons and methods of usage before carrying out the crime. 

The teen also looked up for methods to remove fingerprints from knife, Hindustan Times quoted its sources as saying.

The information came to light when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) checked the browsing details on his mobile phone and laptop. 

"Investigators suspect that after killing the student by slitting his throat, the accused deliberately threw the weapon, a knife which he procured a day before the murder from Sohna, in the commode of the toilet where the incident took place on September 8," a CBI source told HT. 

However, the CBI refused to divulge further information due to the sensitivity of the case.

“Since the investigation is at a very sensitive stage, we would not like to offer any comment at this stage on any aspect of the probe,” said CBI spokesman Abhishek Dayal. 

Earlier on Saturday, the apprehended teenager was taken by the CBI to the school to recreate the crime scene. 

The team asked the teenager to explain the events that took on the morning of September 8, when Pradyuman, a class 2 student, was found dead in the toilet of the school, they said. 

The CBI team took various measurements and recorded time needed to commit the crime as part of a corroborative exercise. It said the drill was meant to ascertain the claims of the accused. 

The CBI officials also used a dummy in the form of a soft toy to ask him how he killed Pradyuman. 

A Gurgaon juvenile court on Saturday sent the boy to Faridabad observation home till November 22.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: pradyuman thakur, ryan student murder, ryan international school, cbi
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza suffering from knee injury, to take call on surgery soon

2

Statue of world's first space cat to be erected in France

3

Is your iPhone X freezing in cold weather?

4

Turns out, booze puts teens at insomnia risk

5

BBC pulls down rape accused Ed Westwick's Agatha Christie drama

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Fifteen finalists competed for the title of the country’s hottest female buttocks during the annual pageant. (Photo: AFP)

Beauties put their future behind them in Miss BumBum contest

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham