PM Modi heads for Asean, may meet Donald Trump

PTI
Published : Nov 12, 2017, 2:07 am IST
Modi will attend the 15th Asean-India summit and the 12th East Asia summit on November 14.

Modi and US President Donald Trump are likely to have a bilateral meeting on Monday on the sidelines of the Asean summit in Manila. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his visit to the Philippines from Sunday to attend Asean-India Summit symbolises the country’s commitment to deepening ties with the Asean member states and the Indo-Pacific region as part of India’s “Act East Policy”.

Mr Modi and US President Donald Trump are likely to have a bilateral meeting on Monday on the sidelines of the Asean summit in Manila. Mr Trump is scheduled to arrive in Manila as part of his five-nation Asia tour of Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

It will be the first meeting between the two leaders following a proposal to have a quadrilateral alliance among India, the US, Japan and Australia.

Mr Modi will attend the 15th Asean-India summit and the 12th East Asia summit on November 14.

In his departure statement ahead of the three-day trip, Mr Modi asserted that he was confident that his visit to Manila will give further boost to India’s bilateral relationship with the Philippines, and also strengthen India’s politico-security, economic and socio-cultural engagement with Asean.

Mr Modi will also take part in special celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Asean, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders’ Meeting and Asean Business and Investment Summit.

“My participation in them symbolises India’s commitment to continue deepening relationship with Asean,” the PM said.

Trade between India and Asean stood at $65.04 billion in 2015-16 and comprises 10.12 per cent of India’s total trade with the world.

