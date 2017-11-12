Narendra Modi reason behind amendments in GST rates: Rajnath

The HM said the PM got to know about the issues with the GST and he categorically stated that necessary amendments must be made.

Singh also claimed that the business and traders were very happy with the GST. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the reason behind the amendments in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates made in the recent council meeting.

"When the Prime Minister got to know about the issues with the GST, he categorically stated that necessary amendments must be made. It was after this that the GST council meet was held and with consensus, they made certain changes due to which the traders are now happy," Singh told the media.

"Businessmen and traders are very happy with the GST. It was implemented on the basis of 'one nation, one tax'. Our democratic government works for the public," he further said.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had recently announced moving 178 items from the 28 per cent to the 18 per cent tax bracket under the GST, applicable from November 15.

The changes in the tax system were decided at the 23rd GST Council meeting headed by the finance minister, at Guwahati on Friday.