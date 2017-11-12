The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 12, 2017 | Last Update : 04:07 AM IST

India, All India

Lucknow Literary Festival called off after attack on Kanhaiya Kumar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 12, 2017, 12:25 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2017, 2:27 am IST

The literary festival focused on the theme of ‘Literature, Politics and We’ and Kanhaiya Kumar was there to talk about his book Bihar se Tihar Tak.

Kanhaiya Kumar
 Kanhaiya Kumar

Lucknow: The fifth edition of the Lucknow Literary Festival was abruptly called off within two hours when a group of activists from ABVP and Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) disrupted a session in which former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar was the main speaker.

The incident took place on Friday night and hours later, the district administration cancelled the event, saying that necessary permissions were not taken.

The literary festival focused on the theme of ‘Literature, Politics and We’ and Kanhaiya Kumar was there to talk about his book Bihar se Tihar Tak.

As soon as Mr Kumar began speaking, the ABVP and HYV activists began jeering and hooting, calling him a traitor of the nation, raising anti-Kanhaiya Kumar slogans.

A scuffle took place between ABVP-HYV and SP student wing members when the former made an abortive bid to reach the stage at the function organised at Sheroes Cafe.

Finally, the organisers and acid victims working at the cafe appealed to agitated ABVP and HYV workers to let the function continue.

The police was called in to control the situation. Later, speaking on the occasion, Mr Kumar said, “You have governments in 18 states but you cannot suppress an independent voice or stop someone to express his thoughts. I belong to a family of freedom fighter and no one can stop me expressing my thoughts”.

He said, “I am ready to face bullets but will not stop opposing those taking the country to a wrong direction”.

Mr Kumar pulled up the state government when he said, “Smile that you are in Lucknow under Yogi Adityanath’s Ram Rajya. In ‘Satyug’, Lord Ram had left for vanvas but in Kalyug,  Yogiji has left vanvas to rule Uttar Pradesh”,  he chuckled.

To ridicule ABVP, the former JNU president offered his condolences to the RSS worker died in a blast allegedly while making bombs.  

“I offer my condolences to children who died at the BRD Medical College and also for the RSS worker who died while making bombs”, he said. After him, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha was called in to discuss his biography Anything But Khamosh written by Bharti S. Pradhan.

Mr Sinha, in his inimitable style, once again slammed his own government on issues related to GST, demonetisation and unemployment.

He said that the essence of democracy lay in the fact that voices of dissent could be heard. Organiser Shamim A. Arzoo said that the district administration was trying to control the thoughts of the speakers.

Tags: hindu yuva vahini, kanhaiya kumar, jnu students

MOST POPULAR

1

BBC pulls down rape accused Ed Westwick's Agatha Christie drama

2

New gene therapy can restore vision

3

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out from China Open Super Series

4

iOS 11 bug blocks Whatsapp notifications on iPhone.

5

How to get rid of that ugly notch on your shiny iPhone X? Well sort off

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham