Kejriwal scraps odd-even as NGT says no exemptions

New Delhi: In a U-turn, the Delhi government on Saturday scrapped next week’s odd-even road-rationing scheme after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) gave a conditional nod to the anti-pollution measure. It refused to allow exemption to “any person or officer and two-wheelers”, except essential servcies.

Within hours of the NGT direction, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting and refused to impose the third phase of the odd-even scheme from Monday without exemptions, citing concerns over “women’s security” and “insufficient public transport”. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, “At the moment we are calling it off. We will again approach the NGT and will ask them to allow exemptions to women and two-wheelers”

“This government gives highest priority to the safety and security of women,” he said.

Earlier, a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said, “The odd-even will go on. No exemption of any kind to any one, including two-wheelers, women, public officers or politicians, except essential services.”