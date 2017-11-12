The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Nov 12, 2017 | Last Update : 02:00 AM IST

India, All India

Kejriwal scraps odd-even as NGT says no exemptions

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 12, 2017, 1:16 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2017, 1:17 am IST

The AAP government will approach the green court on Monday for restoring exemption to women drivers and two-wheelers.

While deciding to implement the odd-even scheme from November 13-17, the Delhi government had announced exemptions for women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs. (Photo: PTI)
 While deciding to implement the odd-even scheme from November 13-17, the Delhi government had announced exemptions for women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a U-turn, the Delhi government on Saturday scrapped next week’s odd-even road-rationing scheme after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) gave a conditional nod to the anti-pollution measure. It refused to allow exemption to “any person or officer and two-wheelers”, except essential servcies.  

Within hours of the NGT direction, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting and refused to impose the third phase of the odd-even scheme from Monday without exemptions, citing concerns over “women’s security” and “insufficient public transport”. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, “At the moment we are calling it off. We will again approach the NGT and will ask them to allow exemptions to women and two-wheelers”

“This government gives highest priority to the safety and security of women,” he said.

The AAP government will approach the green court on Monday for res-toring  exemption to wom-en drivers and two-wheelers.

While deciding to implement the odd-even scheme from November 13-17, the Delhi government had announced exemptions for women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs.

Earlier, a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said, “The odd-even will go on. No exemption of any kind to any one, including two-wheelers, women, public officers or politicians, except essential services.”

Tags: national green tribunal, arvind kejriwal, delhi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

