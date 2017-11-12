The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 12, 2017 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

India, All India

Note ban a colossal mistake, black money still thrives: Chidambaram

ANI
Published : Nov 12, 2017, 1:42 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2017, 1:49 pm IST

Since the inception of note ban in 2016, BJP and Cong-led Opposition have been facing off over viability of the move.

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said demonetisation was a ‘colossal mistake’. (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said demonetisation was a ‘colossal mistake’. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday once again teared into the Centre over its demonetisation drive, citing it was a "colossal mistake," and that corruption thrived despite its implementation.

The former finance minister took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets that said: "A year after demonetisation, every justification trotted out for that decision has been rebutted and ridiculed. Let me begin with the justification that was disarmingly simple and had gained considerable traction: ending the counterfeiting of currency."

"One year later we are told that out of the Rs 15, 28,000 crore (by value, of demonetised currency notes) that was returned to the RBI, there was only Rs 41 crore, by value, of fake currency! Hence, demonetisation was not the answer to fake Indian currency notes (FICN). The same could be said about the other two objectives declared by the Prime Minister on November 8, 2016: ending corruption and eliminating black money."

"Despite demonetisation, corruption thrives. Bribe givers and bribe takers are being caught regularly, often red-handed. As far as black money is concerned, income that is taxable is generated every day, a portion of that income escapes tax and is used for various purposes - such as giving bribes, funding elections, paying capitation fees, betting, hiring casual labour etc. Demonetisation was a thoughtless and rash decision that turned out to be a colossal mistake and imposed a huge cost in terms of denting economic growth and heaping misery on millions of ordinary people," he added.

He concluded his Twitter tirade with a scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central Government that said: "No elected government in a democracy has the right to inflict unbearable hardship and misery upon the people. In one of his works, Hippocrates said, 'Do no harm'."

Ever since the inception of the demonetisation drive last year, the BJP and the Congress-led Opposition have been facing off over the viability of the move in the nation.

While the Opposition observed 'Black Day' on the one-year anniversary of the move, the BJP celebrated it as 'Anti-Black Money Day'.

Tags: p chidambaram, demonetisation drive, anti black money day, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Statue of world's first space cat to be erected in France

2

Is your iPhone X freezing in cold weather?

3

BBC pulls down rape accused Ed Westwick's Agatha Christie drama

4

New gene therapy can restore vision

5

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out from China Open Super Series

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham