The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 12, 2017 | Last Update : 04:07 AM IST

India, All India

Congress claims credit for forcing GST rate cut

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 12, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2017, 2:01 am IST

Congress leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, have made the GST and demonetisation as key issues of their campaign.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
 Congress leader P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Taking credit for the Centre’s decision to reduce the GST rates on over 200 items, the Congress credited its vice-president Rahul Gandhi for mounting pressure on the BJP-led Central government and forcing a rethink on the GST.

The party claimed the government was forced to overhaul the GST rates due to the “huge response” that Mr Gandhi’s campaign had been receiving in poll-bound Gujarat.

Even as Mr Gandhi announced that his party, on winning the 2019 elections, will reduce GST rate to one slab of 18 per cent, former finance minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram took pot shots at the government, saying that upcoming elections in Gujarat have done what Parliament and common sense could not.

Mr Chidambaram tweeted, “Thank you Gujarat. Your elections did what Parliament and common sense could not do.”

In a series of tweets, Mr Chidambaram said that the government had learned its lesson belatedly. “Congress is vindicated. I am vindicated. The merit of capping GST at 18% is now recognised,” he said.

The Government on Friday had, after a marathon meeting of the GST Council in Guwahati, decided that only 50 items will remain in the highest tax slab of 28 per cent and 178 others from this category will be moved to the 18 per cent bracket from November 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday said that the recommendations made by the GST Council will further benefit the people and add strength to the tax regime.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot said that the GST Council decided to cut the tax rates due to the pressure mounted by Mr Gandhi.

Leading the charge against the government on GST, Mr Gandhi said during the Gujarat campaign that the Congress will continue to fight for an 18 per cent cap on the highest GST slab instead of the current 28 per cent, and vowed that the party would get the job done “if the ruling BJP doesn’t”.

He also reiterated that India needed a simple tax and not the “Gabbar Singh Tax”, as he has been describing the tax, to target the Modi government.

Gujarat, the home state of Mr Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, has been under the BJP’s rule for over two decades and the Congress, buoyed by support from Patidar and OBC leaders, has launched an aggressive campaign against the ruling party in the state.  

Congress leaders, particularly Mr Gandhi, have made the GST and demonetisation as key issues of their campaign.

Mr Gehlot claimed the GST Council brought about the changes in tax rates with an eye on votes in Gujarat. The state goes to poll in two phases on December 9 and December 14.

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the GST Council’s move “installment-based tinkering” which he said underscored the “adhocism” of the BJP-led central government.

Accusing finance minister Arun Jaitley of “creating havoc”, Mr Surjewala said that the Congress was determined to make the tax regime “flawless”.

Tags: rahul gandhi, p. chidambaram, gst
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

BBC pulls down rape accused Ed Westwick's Agatha Christie drama

2

New gene therapy can restore vision

3

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out from China Open Super Series

4

iOS 11 bug blocks Whatsapp notifications on iPhone.

5

How to get rid of that ugly notch on your shiny iPhone X? Well sort off

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham