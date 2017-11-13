The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Nov 12, 2017

India, All India

At least 14 dead after boat capsizes in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh

PTI/ANI
Published : Nov 12, 2017, 8:56 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2017, 8:58 pm IST

Deputy Chief Minister N Chinarajappa rushed to the accident spot to oversee the rescue operations.

The incident occurred around 5.45 pm when a private tourism boat was making a trip from Punnami Ghat. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The incident occurred around 5.45 pm when a private tourism boat was making a trip from Punnami Ghat. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Amaravati: A boat with 38 people onboard capsized in river Krishna near Vijayawada on Sunday evening, resulting in the death of 14 people, police said. Their bodies have been recovered, while search is underway to find others.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were pressed into service to trace the missing persons, a senior police official said. Local fishermen also assisted in the rescue operation.

The incident occurred around 5.45 pm when a private tourism boat was making a trip from Punnami Ghat, Bhavanipuram, to Pavitra Sangamam, Ferry village, the official said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister N Chinarajappa, leader of opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy and others expressed grief over the tragedy.

The deputy chief minister rushed to the accident spot to oversee the rescue operations and has directed police to rush additional force to help locate the missing persons.

