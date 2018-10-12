The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 12, 2018 | Last Update : 09:02 PM IST

India, All India

Over 60 lakh hit by cyclone Titli in Odisha, govt steps up relief ops

PTI
Published : Oct 12, 2018, 7:58 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2018, 7:58 pm IST

The flood situation in three south Odisha districts is grim as water levels in major rivers have crossed the danger mark.

CM Naveen Patnaik stressed on quick repair of breaches in several river embankments and asked district collectors to provide cooked food to the people who were shifted to relief camps. (Photo: PTI)
 CM Naveen Patnaik stressed on quick repair of breaches in several river embankments and asked district collectors to provide cooked food to the people who were shifted to relief camps. (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday deployed NDRF and ODRAF personnel to speed up rescue and relief operations mainly in three districts where over 60 lakh people were affected by flood due to heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Titli.

The flood situation in three south Odisha districts - Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada is grim as the water levels in major rivers like Rushikulya and Bansadhara have crossed their danger marks, official sources said. 

The districts received highest rainfall for three days under the impact of Cyclone Titli that made landfall at Palasa near Gopalpur in Ganjam on Thursday morning. 

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said that the people in Balasore district were also affected by the flood. The decision to deploy National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) as part of stepping up relief and rescue operation was taken at a high-level meeting where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took stock of the situation in the aftermath of the very severe cyclonic storm that battered the state. 

In a video conference with the district collectors of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada, Patnaik gave instructions for intensifying rescue and relief operation on a war footing as miseries of the people got compounded due to the twin calamities of cyclone and floods. 

Patnaik stressed on quick repair of breaches in several river embankments and asked the district collectors to provide cooked food to the people who were shifted to relief camps, the official said. 

Patnaik also constituted a three-member ministerial committee to visit the three worst-affected districts to monitor rescue and relief operation. Two helicopters were requisitioned from the Indian Navy mainly for rescue and air dropping of relief materials in villages located in 125 gram panchayats in Ganjam district as these areas are cut off from rest of the state due to the submergence of roads with rain and flood water, Chief Secretary A P Padhi said. 

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Of the 22 blocks in Ganjam district, 13 were badly hit due to cyclone and floods. Blocks like Aska, Purusottampur and Sanakhemundi were inundated by rainwater as well as water from Rusikulya river gushed into the villages, a senior official said. 

The Ganjam district administration has undertaken evacuation of people living near the riverside and low-lying areas, he said adding that they have been housed in the multi-purpose shelters besides schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres. 

The low-lying areas in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and the pilgrim town of Puri also remained waterlogged due to rain. "A large number of pumps have been pressed into service by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to clear water," a civic body official said. 

The connectivity in Lathipada-Shergad road in Ganjam was disrupted while a bridge on Badagada Jarau river was washed away following heavy rainfall, official sources said. 

The swelling Mahendratanaya river submerged vast stretches of Gajapati district cutting off road communication between Andhra Pradesh and Paralakhemundi in Odisha's Gajapati district, sources said. Train services too were affected and at least 16 trains were cancelled and several others rescheduled by East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Friday due to submergence of railway tracks. 

The water level on railway tracks in Berhampur-Palasa section is yet to recede due to continuous rains, an ECoR official said. The water level also touched the danger mark at a bridge between Ichhapuram and Jhadpudi stations in Berhampur-Palasa railway section, he said. 

Director of the metereological centre at Bhubaneswar, H R Biswas said heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue to pound parts of the state, including Balasore, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal districts, till Saturday. 

Around three lakh people were evacuated from the vulnerable areas of five coastal districts of the state on Wednesday, a day before the cyclone made landfall. 

The cyclone has "weakened into a deep depression" and triggered incessant rainfall in the state, SRC Sethi said. The severe cyclonic storm packing winds of up to 150 kmph and widespread rains had hit eastern India Thursday, killing eight people in Andhra Pradesh and one in Odisha.

Tags: cyclone titli, cm naveen patnaik, indian navy
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

2

Facebook says it purged more than 800 spam accounts, pages

3

Nana’s friend Anil Kapoor on #MeToo: Girls are superior, all happenings are fantastic

4

Google to explain delay in disclosing vulnerability

5

Hindu, Jewish community to celebrate Diwali, Chanukah together in Chicago

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham