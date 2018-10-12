The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 12, 2018 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Co made light work of the inexperienced Caribbean team by mauling them by an innings and 272 in the Rajkot Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Spinners strike, visitors in trouble
 
India, All India

Amid #MeToo charges, shadow looms over MJ Akbar's continuation as minister

ANI
Published : Oct 12, 2018, 11:53 am IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2018, 11:53 am IST

As per source, senior ministers, have indicated that Akbar will have to step down once he returns to India.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs MJ Akbar has come under the scanner after several of his former women colleagues accused him of sexual misconduct when he held senior editorial positions in a number of media organisations. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs MJ Akbar has come under the scanner after several of his former women colleagues accused him of sexual misconduct when he held senior editorial positions in a number of media organisations. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs MJ Akbar's continuation as the junior foreign minister seems untenable, a source told ANI on Friday.

The source further said that Akbar, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, will not cut short his foreign tours, adding that the minister, who has now flown down to Equatorial Guinea from Nigeria, is expected to return India on Sunday.

As per the source, senior ministers, in off-record conversations, have indicated that Akbar will have to step down once he returns to India. However, a consensus has reportedly not been achieved among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members on whether an MoS can be ousted merely on the basis of allegations, as Akbar's removal without any probe or police complaint may open the floodgates.

On October 9, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had dodged questions posed by media pertaining to sexual harassment allegations against her deputy.

Akbar has come under the scanner after several of his former women colleagues accused him of sexual misconduct when he held senior editorial positions in a number of media organisations.

The slew of allegations where sparked by the #MeToo movement, which has gained momentum in the country after scores of women, from various fields of work, shared their harassment ordeals on social media platforms.

Tags: mj akbar, #metoo movement, bjp, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook says it purged more than 800 spam accounts, pages

2

Nana’s friend Anil Kapoor on #MeToo: Girls are superior, all happenings are fantastic

3

Google to explain delay in disclosing vulnerability

4

Hindu, Jewish community to celebrate Diwali, Chanukah together in Chicago

5

Singapore Airlines ready to take off world's longest flight of 19 hours

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham