Air India flight with 133 on board, hit Trichy airport wall during take-off

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 12, 2018, 9:00 am IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2018, 9:43 am IST

All the passengers and crew members on board the Tirchy-Dubai Air India flight are safe.

The incident took place at a time when the plane was moving towards the runway. It is reported that one of the wheels of the plane hit the wall which led to technical snags. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The incident took place at a time when the plane was moving towards the runway. It is reported that one of the wheels of the plane hit the wall which led to technical snags. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Chennai: A Dubai-bound Air India flight with 133 passengers on board hit the compound wall at the Trichy airport in Tamil Nadu on Thursday night.

The flight was diverted to Mumbai.

The incident took place at a time when the plane was moving towards the runway. It is reported that one of the wheels of the plane hit the wall which led to technical snags.

After initial repairs, the plane was diverted to Mumbai around 01:20 am where it was made to land on priority and complete repair was undertaken.

The Air India flight, that had got damaged under the belly, was declared safe for operations after inspection at the Mumbai airport.

"After the incident internal inquiry has been set up, pilot and co-pilot derostered till investigation is done. About incident AI express informed DGCA about it. All passengers were landed safely at Mumbai airport and another aircraft from Mumbai to Dubai was arranged," Air India Express said.

It is reported that there was no injury of any kind in the incident.

