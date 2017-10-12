Timeline of events in 2008 Aarushi Talwar murder case

The Allahabad HC on Thursday acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their daughter, Aarushi and domestic help, Hemraj.

Aarushi Talwar was found dead in her bedroom on May 16, 2008 and domestic help Hemraj was suspected as the killer. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their 14-year-old daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj in 2008.

Following is the chronology of events in the 2008 Aarushi Talwar murder case:

May 16, 2008: Aarushi Talwar found dead in her bedroom. Domestic help Hemraj suspected as the killer.

May 17: Hemraj's body found on the terrace of Talwars' residential building.

May 19: Talwar's former domestic help Vishnu Sharma named suspect.

May 23: Aarushi's father Rajesh Talwar arrested as a key accused.

June 1: CBI takes over the probe in the case.

June 13: Talwar's domestic help Krishna arrested by CBI.

June 26: CBI declares it a "blind case". Rajesh Talwar denied bail by a special Ghaziabad magistrate.

July 12: Rajesh Talwar granted bail.

December 29: CBI submits closure report. Gives clean chit to servants, but points fingers at parents.

February 9, 2011: Court takes cognisance of CBI report and asks it to continue with prosecution charging Aarushi's parents with murder and destruction of evidence.

February 21: Talwars approach Allahabad HC for quashing trial court summons.

March 18: Allahabad HC dismisses the plea.

November, 2013: Rajesh and Nupur convicted for the double murder and sentenced to life imprisonment by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad.

September 7, 2017: Allahabad HC bench reserves judgment on parents' plea and fixes October 12 as the date of verdict.

October 12, 2017: Allahabad HC acquits Aarushi's parents.