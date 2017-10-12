Timeline of events in 2008 Aarushi Talwar murder case

Thursday, Oct 12, 2017 | Last Update : 05:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their 14-year-old daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj in 2008.
Following is the chronology of events in the 2008 Aarushi Talwar murder case:
May 16, 2008: Aarushi Talwar found dead in her bedroom. Domestic help Hemraj suspected as the killer.
May 17: Hemraj's body found on the terrace of Talwars' residential building.
May 19: Talwar's former domestic help Vishnu Sharma named suspect.
May 23: Aarushi's father Rajesh Talwar arrested as a key accused.
June 1: CBI takes over the probe in the case.
June 13: Talwar's domestic help Krishna arrested by CBI.
June 26: CBI declares it a "blind case". Rajesh Talwar denied bail by a special Ghaziabad magistrate.
July 12: Rajesh Talwar granted bail.
December 29: CBI submits closure report. Gives clean chit to servants, but points fingers at parents.
February 9, 2011: Court takes cognisance of CBI report and asks it to continue with prosecution charging Aarushi's parents with murder and destruction of evidence.
February 21: Talwars approach Allahabad HC for quashing trial court summons.
March 18: Allahabad HC dismisses the plea.
November, 2013: Rajesh and Nupur convicted for the double murder and sentenced to life imprisonment by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad.
September 7, 2017: Allahabad HC bench reserves judgment on parents' plea and fixes October 12 as the date of verdict.
October 12, 2017: Allahabad HC acquits Aarushi's parents.