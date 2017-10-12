The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 12, 2017 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

India, All India

SC issues strict guidelines to assign senior designation to lawyers

PTI
Published : Oct 12, 2017, 12:43 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2017, 12:44 pm IST

A lawyer will have to undergo the test of personality in which he will be interviewed for being designated as a senior lawyer.

The Supreme Court issued a slew of guidelines including setting up of a permanent committee led by the Chief Justice of India to accord senior designation to lawyers. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The Supreme Court issued a slew of guidelines including setting up of a permanent committee led by the Chief Justice of India to accord senior designation to lawyers. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a slew of guidelines including setting up of a permanent committee led by the Chief Justice of India to accord senior designation to lawyers.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that besides the CJI, the committee would include a senior most apex court judge or a high court judge, as the case may be in the committee.

The bench also comprising Justices R F Nariman and Navin Sinha proposed setting up of a permanent secretariat which would collate all information of a candidate who would be considered for confirming of senior designation by the permanent committee.

Besides the CJI and senior most SC/HC judge, the committee would also include a representative of the bar and Attorney General in case of apex court and Advocate General in case of high courts.

While deciding the issue of designating a lawyer as senior advocate, the committee would also consider aspects such as number of years put in the practise, judgement in cases to which a lawyer has been a part, the pro bono litigation and the test of personality.

A lawyer will have to undergo the test of personality in which he will be interviewed for being designated as a senior lawyer.

The bench also made it clear that the permanent secretariat will put the name of candidates being considered for senior designation on the website for inviting suggestions of stakeholders.

It said after the names are considered and approved by the permanent committee, the name will be put before the full court (involving SC/HC judges as the case may be) which will decide to accord senior designation to an advocate either unanimously or majority through secret ballot.

Tags: supreme court, chief justice of india, justice ranjan gogoi, senior designation for lawyers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

England can't win Ashes series without Ben Stokes: Australia legend Steve Waugh

2

Reliance Jio's new plan offers 100 per cent cashback on Rs 399

3

Beware of under-cooked poultry, it could give you urinary tract infection

4

US astronaut's memoir provides blunt take on year in space

5

Wouldn't mind Zaira getting bigger paycheck than mine the day she fills more seats: Aamir

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham