RSS attacks Rahul Gandhi, tells him to focus on Congress

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Oct 12, 2017, 2:04 am IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2017, 6:16 am IST

Manmohan Vaidya was briefing newsmen on the three-day national executive meeting of RSS, scheduled to begin here.

 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)

Bhopal: In an unusual move, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday strongly reacted to the “unsavoury” comments on the outfit by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, and advised him to  think of his party and not to bother about Sangh.

The RSS was reacting to Mr Gandhi’s comment given during his interaction with a gathering of students in Gujarat recently asking them if they have seen women in shorts in “shakhas” or RSS branches.

“Mr Gandhi’s speech writer should ensure that he learnt about RSS very well. RSS is a social organization working for human development. Mr Gandhi should not see his rival in the RSS. He should see his competitor in the BJP.

Mr Gandhi should think of Congress and not bother about RSS”, national spokesman of RSS Manmohan Vaidya told reporters here. He was briefing newsmen on the three-day national executive meeting of RSS, scheduled to begin here on Thursday.

“Those who do not understand RSS, give such unnecessary comments”, Mr Vaidya said.

Without taking names, Mr Vaidy reminded Mr Gandhi that the latter’s father and grandmother had tried hard to weaken RSS during their rules, but RSS continued to expand.

“Mr Gandhi should watch women’s hockey match”, Mr Vaidya remarked. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also took strong exception to the comment by Mr Gandhi on RSS, describing it “stupid”. “I do not want to use the word, but I do not find a suitable word other than ‘stupid’ to describe Mr Gandhi’s comment”, he added.

Tags: rahul gandhi, rashtriya swayamsevak sangh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

