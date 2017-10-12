Punjab: Farmers defy govt orders, burn stubble in protest, demand subsidy

Stubble burning has become a major concern for authorities as it causes air pollution as well as reduces soil fertility.

The protesting farmers lashed out at the government for not making proper provision before implementing the order, and asserted that substitute to stubble burning is expensive machinery, which is not a possibility for debt-ridden farmers. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Sangrur/Sheikhupura​ (Punjab): Farmers in Sheikhupura and Sangrur's Daska village of Punjab on Thursday burnt stubble in a show of protest against Government's order of banning the practice.

Demanding subsidy as compensation, farmers refused to abide by the order.

"Government should have made proper provisions before issuing the order. Our expense will increase if we don't burn stubble; our land will not be ready for sowing and the cropping season will get delayed," said a protesting farmer, and added that government should pay them compensation to cover their losses.

"Is it only about pollution in Delhi? We have children too and it is as harmful to them as anyone else. Stubble burning is for betterment of land, and we will continue till our demands are met," he added.

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) also came out in support of the farmers and resorted to stubble burning in Karnal.

Following the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), state government and district administration has tightened strictures against stubble burning, and booked charges against farmers, who are not following orders.