The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 12, 2017 | Last Update : 06:50 PM IST

India, All India

Police made 'total dog's breakfast' of probe in Aarushi murder case: ex-J&K CM

PTI
Published : Oct 12, 2017, 6:46 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2017, 6:47 pm IST

Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. 

The Allahabad High Court, on Thursday, acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj in 2008, saying they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The Allahabad High Court, on Thursday, acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj in 2008, saying they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record. (Photo: PTI/File)

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, on Thursday, the police made a "total dog's breakfast" of the investigation in the Aarushi murder case.

The Allahabad High Court, on Thursday, acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj in 2008, saying they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record.

In a series of tweets, Abdullah wrote, "Don't know who killed #Arushi & will probably never know but what I do know is the police made a total dogs breakfast of the investigation (sic)," suggesting that the probe was a complete mess.

"The law presumes innocence until guilt is established beyond reasonable doubt. Innocent till proven guilty is bedrock of criminal law," he said in another tweet.

Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. 

The needle of suspicion initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.
The high court verdict, on Thursday, ends a nine-year ordeal of the parents who were found guilty of murdering 14-year-old Aarushi by a CBI court. 

Tags: omar abdullah, rajesh and nupur talwar, aarushi murder case
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Fashion tips to look amazing this Diwali

2

England can't win Ashes series without Ben Stokes: Australia legend Steve Waugh

3

Reliance Jio's new plan offers 100 per cent cashback on Rs 399

4

Beware of under-cooked poultry, it could give you urinary tract infection

5

US astronaut's memoir provides blunt take on year in space

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham