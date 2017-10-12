The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 12, 2017 | Last Update : 01:16 AM IST

India, All India

PM’s economic council lists 10 priority areas for growth

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 12, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2017, 1:09 am IST

The economic advisory council, formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, held its first meeting on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With economic growth hitting a trough and the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund downgrading thir growth forecast, economist Rathin Roy, a part-time member of the newly-formed Prime Minister’s economic advisory council, on Wednesday made light of the IMF’s projections, claiming 80 per cent of IMF’s projections were “wrong”.

The council, formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, held its first meeting on Wednesday, and Mr Roy’s comments came at the press conference which followed the meeting.

“IMF’s growth projections are 80 per cent wrong... The World Bank’s growth projections are 65 per cent wrong,” he said, when asked to comment on the lowering of growth projections by multilateral lending agencies.

The council’s chairman, Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy, refused to divulge “certain issues” referred to it by the PM, but said there was consensus among members on the aspects that have hampered growth. The council, at its meeting, identified 10 key themes around which it will structure its report in the coming months. Among these are job creation, economic growth, agriculture, social sector and fiscal framework.

Asked why the council was set up in the fourth year of the NDA government at a time when growth is sluggish, economist Surjeet Bhalla — also a part-time member of the council along with Mr Roy and Ms Ashima Goyal — said two years back the economy was stable, whereas the mandate of the council was to “accelerate” growth in the context of the present times, and thus it was set up now.

Mr Debroy said the council will by next month prepare reports on at least five of these subjects. He refused to divulge which would be the five key issues out of the 10 recognised by it.

When asked what would be the recommendations of the council on these key issues, an evasive Mr Debroy said those will be for the Prime Minister’s consumption and would not be announced through the media.

“We will come out with implementable solutions for economic problems and present them to the Prime Minister,” he said. Replying to queries on job creation, Mr Debroy admitted “whether we like it or not, we don’t have good data on employment”. He added: “In a country like India, you can’t get good data on jobs and employment from enterprise surveys. The labour bureau enterprise surveys cover less than 1.5 per cent of total employment.”

Noting that data on unemployment and employment in India was available only through household surveys, he said the last NSSO household survey was out in 2011-12, while the next results of NSSO household surveys will not be available till 2018.

Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund had lowered India’s growth forecast for the current fiscal by 0.5 percentage points to 6.7 per cent, while the World Bank pegged economic expansion at 7 per cent, down from 7.2 per cent projected earlier.

The Asian Development Bank too has lowered India’s current fiscal growth to 7 per cent from 7.4 per cent, while the RBI cut its economic growth forecast to 6.7 per cent from earlier projection of 7.3 per cent.

Tags: world bank, international monetary fund, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch out! Lice may be all over your Halloween costume

2

Earth to witness asteroid swingby over the southern sky on Thursday

3

Female surgeons better at not killing you compared to male surgeons: Study

4

This robot is a masseuse in a Singapore clinic

5

Video: Watch what happens when online trolls bully in real life

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham