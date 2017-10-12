The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Oct 12, 2017 | Last Update : 05:16 PM IST

India, All India

Gujarat poll before Dec 18, Himachal Pradesh to vote on November 9

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 12, 2017, 4:43 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2017, 5:01 pm IST

Last date of filing of nomination is October 23 and scrutiny of nomination is October 24.

The polling booths for the assembly election this time is 7521 as compared to 7252 earlier. (Photo: ANI/File)
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday announced elections in Himachal Pradesh on November 9 with results on December 18, indicating that Gujarat too would vote before this result day.

"Gujarat assembly elections to be held prior to 18 December. This will enable simultaneous counting in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat," EC said.

Addressing the media, Chief Election Commissioner said, "The date of issue of notification for Himachal Pradesh is October 16. Last date of filing of nomination is October 23 and scrutiny of nomination is October 24." 

The Election Commissioner said, "Model code of conduct for Himachal Pradesh assembly election comes into effect from now itself."

The polling booths for the assembly election this time is 7521 as compared to 7252 earlier.

For the first time Himachal Pradesh will have 136 all-women-managed booths, the EC said.

The CEC said that both Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system will be used for the Himachal Pradesh election.

"We will have VVPATs along with EVMs; height of voting compartments will be increased to 30 inches," Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti added.

Central forces will be deployed in Himachal Pradesh along with the state police for the smooth conduct of elections, Joti said.

Himachal Pradesh has 68 assembly seats. Around 49.05 lakh voters will exercise their franchise.  

The Congress had won 36 seats and the BJP 27 in the last assembly elections. Independent candidates had won five seats.

