CID serves notice to expelled CPI(M) leader over rape charges

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police on Wednesday served a notice to expelled Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) leader Ritabrata Banerjee after a complaint by a woman, who alleged that he had established a physical relationship with her by promising marriage.

The notice asked Banerjee to turn up before Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers on October 13.

The woman, who is a resident of Balurghat, has lodged a complaint at Balurghat police station in south Dinajpur district alleging that Ritabrata Banerjee had established a physical relationship with her by promising marriage.

The woman later claimed that Banerjee raped her and then bribed her with Rs 50 lakh to maintain silence over the incident.

"I was in a relationship with Ritabrata Banerjee. We met sometime in April 2016. I stayed with Ritabrata Banerjee at his residence for seven days. During those days, we had a physical relationship. During this time, he promised he would marry me. He transferred Rs 2.5 lakh to my account as a compensation for having a physical relationship with me. He also said he would give me Rs 50 lakh if I didn't tell anybody," the woman said in a video.

Meanwhile, Banerjee has filed a counter complaint, terming the incident as a politically motivated conspiracy. In the complaint, Banerjee has stated that the complainant blackmailed him and extorted money from him.

"I was blackmailed by the complainant. The complainant extorted money from me. This is a politically motivated conspiracy," the leader has stated.