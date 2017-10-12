Army jawan, civilian porter killed in Pak firing along Loc in J&K's Poonch

The Indian troops retaliated 'befittingly' to the Pakistani firing using the same calibre weapons.

The 745-km long LoC and also the 187-km long International Border with Pakistan have witnessed a series of clashes between the facing troops over a period of time leaving scores killed and injured and also triggering migration of thousands of border-dwellers to safer locations. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Srinagar: An Army jawan and a civilian porter were killed in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday.

The Army officials in Jammu said that the Pakistani troops in their latest violation of the November 2003 ceasefire agreement fired small arms to target the Indian forward areas in Poonch early Thursday morning.

“One Army jawan and a civilian porter working with the Army were killed, “ they said adding that the Indian troops retaliated “befittingly” to the Pakistani firing using the same calibre weapons.

The exchange of fire in Poonch’s Khadi Karmara continued as reports last came in, the officials said.

