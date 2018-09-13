Will Vijay Mallya be extradited to India? UK court's verdict on Dec 10

Vijay Mallya's defence team branded evidence presented by Indian govt during hearing at London court as 'utterly unfounded'.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Mallya said, 'The prosecution has argued their case. It's now for judges to decide.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A UK court on Wednesday said that it will deliver the verdict on whether fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya will be extradited to India or not on December 10.

During the previous hearing, London’s Westminster Court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a "step by step video" of the Barrack 12 of Arthur Road Jail for "the avoidance of doubt" over the availability of natural light in the cell where the fugitive businessman is likely to be detained pre-trial, during trial and in the event he is convicted by the Indian courts.

