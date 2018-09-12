The Asian Age | News

Video shows pregnant rape survivor being thrashed in C'garh village

PTI
Published : Sep 12, 2018, 8:07 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2018, 8:07 am IST

Another purported video from the same village, in which a woman is being physically assaulted, also surfaced on Tuesday.

According to police, the minor was allegedly raped inside the house of the woman seen in the video. (Representational Image)
Raipur: Two days after a 15-year-old-girl lodged a rape case against a man in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, a purported video clip of her being thrashed in front of local residents went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Another purported video from the same village, in which a woman is being physically assaulted, also surfaced on Tuesday. According to police, the minor was allegedly raped inside the house of the woman seen in the video.

Police have confirmed that both the video clips were shot during a meeting held in the village -- around 250 km from state capital Raipur -- on September 9 before the rape case was registered.

"On September 9, the victim's family had lodged a complaint against Nirashu Biswas, 65, a resident of the village, for allegedly raping and impregnating the girl," Additional Superintendent of Police (Pakhanjore) Rajendra Jaiswal told PTI over the phone.

As per the girl's statement, the alleged rape took place around three months ago, he added.

The victim had on September 8 informed her mother about the alleged rape. The next day a meeting was called by local villagers after which the girl's family reached the police station, Jaiswal said.

The accused, who was thrashed by villagers in the same meeting, was booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act and arrested on the same day, the officer said.

The videos -- one showing the rape victim, who is pregnant, being beaten up by a man and another showing the woman being thrashed in front of the villagers went viral on social media following which a police team was sent to the place, he said.

"During interrogation, it was confirmed that the videos are of the same meeting", the ASP said.

However, the victim and the family had not informed the police about any physical assault when the rape case was registered, Jaiswal added.

As per information, the alleged rape took place in the house of the woman who is seen being assaulted in one of the videos, he added.

Another case will be registered in connection with the alleged physical assault on the rape victim and the woman.

The exact reason why the girl was beaten up is not clear, the police officer said, adding the matter was being investigated.

Tags: social media, video clip, rape survivor thrashed, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

