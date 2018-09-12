The Asian Age | News

SC extends house arrest of 5 activists held for Bhima-Koregaon violence till Sept 17

The five rights activists were arrested last month after conclusive evidence was found linking them with banned Maoist outfits

Prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao was arrested from Hyderabad. (Photo: File)
 Prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao was arrested from Hyderabad. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the house arrest of five activists held in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case till September 17. 

The court was hearing the plea filed against the arrest of the rights activists -- Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha -- in the case. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud adjourned the hearing on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others to September 17 after it was submitted that senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing the petitioners, was busy in another court. 

Earlier, Singhvi appeared before the bench and submitted that the hearing on Thapar's plea be conducted after 12 pm as he has to appear in another matter. 

The Maharashtra police had arrested the five activists on August 28 in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave -- 'Elgaar Parishad' -- held on December 31 last year that had later triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village. 

On August 29, the apex court ordered the house arrest of the activists, saying "dissent is the safety valve of democracy".

