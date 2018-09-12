The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Sep 12, 2018

Around 500 dignitaries likely to attend RSS' lecture series by Mohan Bhagwat

Published : Sep 12, 2018, 3:51 pm IST
It will be a first-of-its-kind event to explain the Sangh's perspective and clear misconceptions about its working and ideology.

The RSS had indicated that it would invite Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and the leaders of all the political outfits of different ideologies. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Religious leaders, film stars, sportspersons, business tycoons, retired judges, former chiefs of the armed forces, ambassadors of over 60 countries, besides the leaders of all the major political parties are expected to attend a three-day lecture series of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, scheduled to be held here next week.

Senior functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said a list of about 500 dignitaries was prepared for the event -- "Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective" -- a three-day series of lectures of Bhagwat from September 17-19. 

An interactive session will also be held on the third day of the event. It will be a first-of-its-kind event to explain the Sangh's perspective on various issues and clear misconceptions about its working and ideology. 

Therefore, it was felt that people from all walks of life should be invited to it, a Sangh functionary said. 

"The list includes the names of religious leaders from all religions, film stars, sportspersons, media personalities, retired judges and former chiefs of the armed forces. The invitations are being sent to all these dignitaries," another Sangh functionary involved in the process of sending the invitations said. 

The ambassadors of more than 60 countries would also be invited, he added. The RSS had indicated that it would invite Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and the leaders of all the political outfits of different ideologies.

Earlier, RSS prachar pramukh Arun Kumar had said the lecture series was being organised in the context of the future of India and Bhagwat would present the Sangh's views on various contemporary issues of national importance. 

Sources also said the decision to organise the event was taken at an All India Prant Pracharak meeting held at Somnath in July. 

The event is part of the Sangh's outreach activity that was started by Bhagwat three years ago to meet the renowned personalities from different walks of life and share the Sangh's views with them on contemporary issues. 

