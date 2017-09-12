Triple talaq ban: Muslims worry about civil code imposition

The leaders, however, said they respected the SC verdict declaring instant triple talaq unconstitutional.

A section of the leaders, however, have said they do not agree to the view that Muslim women are against triple talaq system.

Bhopal: A section of All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) members have apprehended that the recent landmark verdict by Supreme Court banning instant triple talaq may be a precursor to “enforcement” of uniform civil code in the country.

However, they cautioned that any attempt to impose common civil code in a highly diversified country like India may have an adverse impact on the pluralistic character of the Indian society.

“Rights of Muslims guaranteed by Constitution should not be disturbed. Most of the leaders participating in the executive body meeting of AIMPLB are of this view. No one is against SC verdict (banning instant triple talaq). But, many Muslim leaders are apprehensive of the Central government and believe that it (ban of triple talaq pronouncement at one go) will pave way for common civil code which is not possible for diversified country like India”, Dr Maulana Yashmin Usmani, a leader of the board, told reporters here. The executive body meeting of the AIMPLB, convened to deliberate on the instant triple talaq and Babri Masjid issues, continued here for the second day on Monday.

“Let there be a referendum among the Muslim women on the issue. We have collected signature of five crore Muslim women endorsing the triple talaq system enshrined in Sharia. Hardly 50 Muslim women made representation in the SC opposing the instant triple talaq”, an AIMPLB leader told reporters here.

The women wing of AIMPLB, which met here on Monday, vowed to observe Sharia and would oppose any attempt to interfere in Sharia from any quarters.

“No community is free of social evils. There is a move to bring reforms in Muslim community. There should be no interference in Muslim personal law”, the women members said.