The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 12, 2017 | Last Update : 02:23 AM IST

India, All India

Triple talaq ban: Muslims worry about civil code imposition

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Sep 12, 2017, 12:31 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2017, 12:32 am IST

The leaders, however, said they respected the SC verdict declaring instant triple talaq unconstitutional.

A section of the leaders, however, have said they do not agree to the view that Muslim women are against triple talaq system.
 A section of the leaders, however, have said they do not agree to the view that Muslim women are against triple talaq system.

Bhopal: A section of All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) members have apprehended that the recent landmark verdict by Supreme Court banning instant triple talaq may be a precursor to “enforcement” of uniform civil code in the country.

However, they cautioned that any attempt to impose common civil code in a highly diversified country like India may have an adverse impact on the pluralistic character of the Indian society.

“Rights of Muslims guaranteed by Constitution should not be disturbed. Most of the leaders participating in the executive body meeting of AIMPLB are of this view. No one is against SC verdict (banning instant triple talaq). But, many Muslim leaders are apprehensive of the Central government and believe that it (ban of triple talaq pronouncement at one go) will pave way for common civil code which is not possible for diversified country like India”, Dr Maulana Yashmin Usmani, a leader of the board, told reporters here. The executive body meeting of the AIMPLB, convened to deliberate on the instant triple talaq and Babri Masjid issues, continued here for the second day on Monday.

The leaders, however, said they respected the SC verdict declaring instant triple talaq unconstitutional.

A section of the leaders, however, have said they do not agree to the view that Muslim women are against triple talaq system.

“Let there be a referendum among the Muslim women on the issue. We have collected signature of five crore Muslim women endorsing the triple talaq system enshrined in Sharia. Hardly 50 Muslim women made representation in the SC opposing the instant triple talaq”, an AIMPLB leader told reporters here.

The women wing of AIMPLB, which met here on Monday, vowed to observe Sharia and would oppose any attempt to interfere in Sharia from any quarters.

“No community is free of social evils. There is a move to bring reforms in Muslim community. There should be no interference in Muslim personal law”, the women members said.

Tags: aimplb, supreme court, triple talaq case, uniform civil code
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

'These kids are my inspiration': Priyanka meets Syrian refugees in Jordan

2

Study reveals how fat exits the body when you lose weight

3

Scientists develop device to generate electricity from flowing blood

4

New AI outperfroms humans in telling if a person is gay or straight

5

What nonsense is she talking about: Zarina on Kangana's recent claims about her

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham