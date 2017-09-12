The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 12, 2017 | Last Update : 07:39 PM IST

India, All India

Maha, Guj to sign pact on Damanganga-Pinjal river-linking project soon: Gadkari

PTI
Published : Sep 12, 2017, 6:35 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2017, 6:36 pm IST

The Damanganga-Pinjal project will provide 909 million cubic metres of water to Mumbai for the city's domestic, industrial requirements.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said he had already spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Gujarat counterpart, Vijay Rupani, on the issue. (Photo: PTI)
 Union minister Nitin Gadkari said he had already spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Gujarat counterpart, Vijay Rupani, on the issue. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Maharashtra and Gujarat would sign an agreement over the Damanganga-Pinjal river inter-linking project in the next 10-15 days, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said in New Delhi.

He said he had already spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Gujarat counterpart, Vijay Rupani, on the issue and added that both had consented to moving ahead with the project, which aimed at taking care of the water requirements of Mumbai.

Gadkari said apart from Damanganga-Pinjal, the government was also aiming at starting the "actual work" on the Ken-Betwa, Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking and Pancheshwar and North Koel dam projects in the next three months.

"I have spoken to the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat over the Damanganga-Pinjal project. We have worked out a solution and will sign an agreement in the next 10-15 days. This will help fast-track the project," he added.

The Union water resources minister said this at the 31st annual general meeting of the National Water Development Agency, which is working on the river inter-linking projects.

The water resources ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand and Kerala also attended the meeting.

The Damanganga-Pinjal project proposes to divert the surplus water of the Bhugad and Khargihill reservoirs in the Damanganga basin to Mumbai, via the Pinjal dam on the Pinjal river in the Vaitarna basin.

The project is expected to provide 909 million cubic metres of water to Mumbai for the city's domestic and industrial requirements.

Gadkari, who is also the Union road transport and shipping minister, said he would hold discussions with Yogi Adityanath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh respectively, on expediting the Ken-Betwa river-linking project, which aims at fulfilling the water requirements of the Bundelkhand region.

The ambitious project of the Centre, which has received almost all the major environmental clearances, hit a roadblock in July, when the Madhya Pradesh government allegedly objected to it.

The Chouhan government allegedly warned that the first phase of the project would not be allowed to take off if it was not reworked to incorporate three other smaller projects of the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government has given a no-objection certificate to the project. Gadkari asked the state water resources ministers to raise awareness among the public on the river-linking projects, given that these could help combat floods and droughts, besides generating electricity and employment.

"We will try to present a balanced view before the people. I am in favour of development as well as the the environment," he said.

The Union minister asked those present at the meeting to figure out how the rain or river water flowing into the seas could be utilised. He also urged them to look for cost-effective ways such as building flood protection walls to tackle floods. Besides the three river-linking projects, the government had worked out 27 similar programmes to mitigate floods and drought situations, he said.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, nitin gadkari, damanganga-pinjal project
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Fast food could help prevent melanoma: study

2

Samsung launches Galaxy Note 8 in India: specifications, release data, price

3

For love of gold: Rare tribesmen slaughtered by gold miners in Brazil

4

Watch: AIB and Kangana slam Bollywood's objectification of women in hilarious video

5

Rangoli blasts KRK after he slams Kangana, rakes up acid attack on her

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham