J&K CM, Omar Abdullah welcome statement by Rajnath Singh

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, has welcomed visiting Home Minister, Rajnath Singh’s, statement that various issues confronting the State would be resolved amicably through dialogue with the stakeholders.

“The positivity exhibited by the Home Minister would go a long way in putting balms on the wounds of the people of the State,” she said.

She also welcomed Mr. Singh’s assertion that the Centre will never undermine the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the State’s special status.

The Home Minister had earlier while addressing a press conference in Srinagar said that the Centre wants to see smiles on the faces of Kashmiri people who have suffered enormously as a result of violence and terrorism during last nearly three decades. He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and his government is eager to resolve the problems confronting the State and its people and sought help from all right thinking people in the endeavour. Asked about the Centre’s stance on Article 35A, he said, “We’ll not go against sentiments of people’.

The Chief Minister in her statement said that she has all along maintained that in a positive outreach with all shades of opinion in the State, coupled with compassion, confidence building and coexistence, is the key of a lasting peace and prosperity for the people of the State, country and the sub continent. He also welcomed the announcement of the Union Home Minister of an increase in the Prime Minister’s Developmental Package to around Rs One lakh crore saying it would go a long way in pacing up the developmental revolution in the State.

Her predecessor and working president of opposition National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah while reacting to the Home Minister’s statement on Article 35A and the special status of the State said, “This is a very important statement from the Union Home Minister” He tweeted, “His assurance will go a long way towards silencing the noises against 35-A.”

However, separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani said that the Kashmir issue can be resolved peacefully only through the Indian Independence Act of 1947. “Ours is a humanitarian issue which can be resolved amicably and peace and prosperity can come to Jammu and Kashmir only if and when the wishes and aspirations of the people are fulfilled,” he said. He cautioned that India “instead of trampling with the fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, should read writing on wall and fulfil its pledges on the State made before the international community”.