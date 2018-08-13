Rajnath Singh announces Rs 100 Cr immediate central relief to flood-hit Kerala

Union Minister, who made an aerial survey, said rains had caused 'massive damage' to farm sector and infrastructure.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with flood affected people at Elanthikkara relief center in Ernakulam on Sunday. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister KJ Alphons are also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Kochi: Terming the flood situation in Kerala following heavy rains as something never witnessed by the state since Independence, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced Rs 100 crore as an immediate central relief.

The minister, who made an aerial survey of badly affected areas in Idukki and Ernakulam districts, said the rains and floods had caused "massive damage" to the farm sector and infrastructures like roads and power.

"Kerala is facing an unprecedented flood situation. It is unprecedented because never before in the history of independent India has Kerala witnessed such massive floods," he told reporters here.

He was speaking after reviewing the situation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam, state ministers and senior officials.

Singh assured all help from the Centre to meet the "very serious situation".

"I understand the suffering of the people of Kerala from the present crisis. Since assessment of the damage will take time, I hereby announce immediate relief as advance of Rs 100 crore," the Minister said.

Read: Rains pound Kerala again; Rajnath Singh surveys flood-hit regions

The state government submitted a memorandum to Singh, seeking urgent sanction of Rs 1,220 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to meet the situation.

In the memorandum, the Chief Minister said preliminary estimates suggested that Kerala suffered a loss of Rs 8,316 crore in the rains, floods and landslides.

Singh recalled the flood situation in Kerala last month and said that just before he came to the state on Sunday, he sanctioned release of the second instalment of Rs 80.25 crore in advance for the State Disaster Relief Fund.

The first instalment of a similar amount of the Central share of SDRF for 2018-19 was released last month, he said.

"The Centre is extremely sensitive to the needs of the Kerala at this critical juncture," he said.

The minister said three teams of NDRF had been pre positioned in Kerala during the current monsoon season.

"Eleven more NDRF teams have been deployed in the state, taking the total number of NDRF teams to 14. If needed we will press in additional teams," Singh said in a tweet.

Earlier, Singh visited a relief camp at Elanthikkara in Paravur Taluk in Ernakulam district.

"Today we conducted an aerial survey of flood affected areas with the Chief Minister and I reached the conclusion that the situation is very serious in Kerala due to floods," he said.

"And I would like to assure the state government that all sorts of support will be provided by the central government to meet the challenges of the flood situation," he said.

Singh also heard the grievances of people who lost their homes and land in the floods.

The Union Minister made an aerial survey of areas affected by landslides and rains in Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

He was accompanied by Vijayan, Alphons, Chandrasekharan and Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurian.