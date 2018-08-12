The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi in Jaipur poll campaign

Mr Rahul was here for a day to launch the party’s campaign for assembly elections in the state later this year.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Jaipur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday. He said that the Prime Minister was not only corrupt but maintains a stony silence on this matter.  

Mr Rahul was here for a day to launch the party’s campaign for assembly elections in the state later this year.  After a 13-km long impressive road show that took nearly four hours to reach the venue of his meeting, in a blistering attack he said that the Prime Minister promised moon before coming to power but doesn’t speak a single word on corruption unemployment, farmers’ suicide, rape and atrocities against dalits, tribals and minorities.  

Mr Rahul was especially severe on the PM regarding Rafale deal. He alleged that the PM himself was party to corruption in this deal.  The cost of a Rafale jet went up from Rs 520 crore under UPA government to Rs 1600 crore after the PM went to France accompanied by his businessman friend Anil Ambani.

Attributing Mr. Parrikar that the PM did not ask him about changing the deal, the Congress president said, “The contract was changed by the PM himself. He has a hand in corruption and theft in Rafale deal. Aapke PM ne Rafale mai bhrashachar kiya, chori ki.” He said that when he raised the issue in Parliament, the PM couldn’t look in his eyes.

Accusing the PM of favouring his businessman friend, Rahul said “Anil Ambani has a debt of Rs 45000 crore. He has no experience of making fighter planes. Still, his company that came into existence just a week before getting the contract simply he is friend of the PM.

