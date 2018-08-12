Lynching a great 'travesty', politics over it shows perverse mindset: PM

PM Narendra Modi said that the opposition should not politicise the issue and ensure that society remains integrated.

New Delhi: Speaking on incidents of mob lynching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the opposition should not politicise the issue and ensure that society remains integrated.

In an interview with ANI, Prime Minister Modi said that, "My party and I have spoken in clear words, on multiple occasions against such actions (lynching) and such a mindset. It is all on record. Even a single incident is one too many and deeply unfortunate. Everyone should rise above politics to ensure peace and unity in our society."

Prime Minister Modi termed the incidents of mob lynching as criminal and said that "it would be a great travesty to reduce these incidents to mere statistics and then indulge in politics over them. That shows a kind of perverse mindset that looks at violence and criminality as something to be milked, instead of unitedly opposing".

As per data compiled by the Ministry of Home Affairs, 45 persons were killed in 40 cases of mob lynching across nine states between 2014 and March 3, 2018.

The Supreme Court on July 17 asked the Centre to enact a law to deal with incidents of lynching and take action on mob violence.