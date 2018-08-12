The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 12, 2018 | Last Update : 10:21 AM IST

India, All India

Kerala rains: Rajnath set to visit today, red alert for 8 districts continues

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Aug 12, 2018, 9:03 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2018, 9:03 am IST

Death toll at 37, rains subsided briefly on Saturday evening. Idukki reservoir recedes to 2400.26 ft.

According to reports, 60,622 persons are currently lodged in 513 camps. So far 101 houses have been damaged completely and 1,501 partially. (Photo: Twitter/@CMOKerala)
  According to reports, 60,622 persons are currently lodged in 513 camps. So far 101 houses have been damaged completely and 1,501 partially. (Photo: Twitter/@CMOKerala)

Thiruvananthapuram: After being pounded by rains for the past few days, there was a brief let-up in the downpour on Saturday evening in Kerala, but the government remained on high alert with more rains forecast, even as the toll in the monsoon fury since August 8 climbed to 37.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit the state today. He will take stock of the situation by taking an aerial survey through the flood-ravaged parts of Kerala.

Despite the slight respite in rains, the red alert sounded in eight districts continues. The Met department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the next two days. 

The eight districts on red alert are -  Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

Officials said there was a respite from heavy rains for the moment and if this situation continues the water level in the reservoir could go further down to 2400 ft.  The water level in  Idukki reservoir had receded to 2400.26 ft by 8 pm on Saturday. 

Aluva-Kalamassery in Ernakulam and Upper Kuttanad continued to bear the brunt as low-lying areas are water-logged. 

According to reports, 60,622 persons are currently lodged in 513 camps. So far 101 houses have been damaged completely and 1,501 partially. 

Meanwhile, the chief minister has directed collectors and all agencies engaged in rescue and relief operations to maintain utmost vigil in the wake of Met department prediction of heavy rains till August 15.

In a telephonic conversation on Friday, Rajnath Singh had assured CM Pinrayi Vijayan all central help to the state government to deal with the rains and floods.

Tags: kerala rains, kerala floods, kerala landslide, kerala weather
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

2

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

3

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

4

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

5

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham