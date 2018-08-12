Kerala rains: Rajnath set to visit today, red alert for 8 districts continues

Death toll at 37, rains subsided briefly on Saturday evening. Idukki reservoir recedes to 2400.26 ft.

According to reports, 60,622 persons are currently lodged in 513 camps. So far 101 houses have been damaged completely and 1,501 partially. (Photo: Twitter/@CMOKerala)

Thiruvananthapuram: After being pounded by rains for the past few days, there was a brief let-up in the downpour on Saturday evening in Kerala, but the government remained on high alert with more rains forecast, even as the toll in the monsoon fury since August 8 climbed to 37.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit the state today. He will take stock of the situation by taking an aerial survey through the flood-ravaged parts of Kerala.

Despite the slight respite in rains, the red alert sounded in eight districts continues. The Met department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the next two days.

The eight districts on red alert are - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

Officials said there was a respite from heavy rains for the moment and if this situation continues the water level in the reservoir could go further down to 2400 ft. The water level in Idukki reservoir had receded to 2400.26 ft by 8 pm on Saturday.

Aluva-Kalamassery in Ernakulam and Upper Kuttanad continued to bear the brunt as low-lying areas are water-logged.

According to reports, 60,622 persons are currently lodged in 513 camps. So far 101 houses have been damaged completely and 1,501 partially.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has directed collectors and all agencies engaged in rescue and relief operations to maintain utmost vigil in the wake of Met department prediction of heavy rains till August 15.

In a telephonic conversation on Friday, Rajnath Singh had assured CM Pinrayi Vijayan all central help to the state government to deal with the rains and floods.