Sunday, Aug 12, 2018 | Last Update : 04:13 AM IST

India, All India

Kerala floods: Relief camp dwellers too afraid to go home

PTI
Published : Aug 12, 2018, 2:42 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2018, 3:24 am IST

Nearly 400 flood-affected people, including 85 children from Keerithod near Cheruthoni are in the camp for the past two days.

This is for the first time in the history that all the gates of the dam have been opened, underlying the gravity of the situation. (Photo: PTI)
 This is for the first time in the history that all the gates of the dam have been opened, underlying the gravity of the situation. (Photo: PTI)

Idukki: “We are frightened to return to our homes,” said women lodged in a relief camp after they were forced to leave their houses, which faced the threat of flooding by gushing waters released from Idukki reservoir.

Most of those in the relief camp had to rush out of their houses with only the clothes they were wearing, they said. Muddy homes, wells brimming with dirty water, clogged toilets, snakes and other reptiles crawling inside their houses was giving them sleepless nights, they added.

Nearly 400 flood-affected people, including 85 children from Keerithod in Kanjikuzhy panchayat near Cheruthoni are in the camp for the past two days as a precautionary measure after water was released from Idukki dam.

Eight villages have been affected due to the release of water from the dam and nearly 1,000 people have been shifted to 20 relief camps, official sources said.

All five shutters of Cheruthoni dam, part of Idukki reservoir, were opened on Friday after incessant heavy rains increased the water

level in the reservoir. This is for the first time in the history that all the gates of the dam have been opened, underlying the gravity of the situation.

“We had to rush out with few belongings. We do not know what has happened to our homes,” a woman said adding people coming from the area told them that water was flowing like “giant sea waves” in front of our homes.

“We are scared to return to our homes,” she said. However, life in the camp was quite comfortable. There is a common kitchen and all of us are eating together, she added.

Tincy, a panchayat member said as prior warning about the release of water had been issued, any kind of human casualty was avoided.

Farmers in Put-henvelikara said about one-lakh banana plants were destroyed in the region due to heavy rains and sought the state government to provide compensation.    

Tags: kerala floods, cheruthoni dam, flooding

