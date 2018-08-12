The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 12, 2018 | Last Update : 11:56 AM IST

India, All India

Internet domain names to soon be available in Indian languages

PTI
Published : Aug 12, 2018, 10:47 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2018, 10:47 am IST

Work is on for nine Indian scripts, namely, Bengali, Devanagari, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Tamil and Telugu.

ICANN, the non-profit corporation with the responsibility for Internet's Domain Name System management worldwide, has been on the job to support domain names in numerous languages spoken in India, including the 22 scheduled languages of the country. (Representational image)
 ICANN, the non-profit corporation with the responsibility for Internet's Domain Name System management worldwide, has been on the job to support domain names in numerous languages spoken in India, including the 22 scheduled languages of the country. (Representational image)

Kolkata: Getting an Internet domain name in English is passé; now get ready to have it in your own regional language.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the non-profit corporation with the responsibility for Internet's Domain Name System (DNS) management worldwide, has been on the job to support domain names in numerous languages spoken in India, including the 22 scheduled languages of the country.

"Work is on for nine Indian scripts - Bengali, Devanagari, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Tamil and Telugu. These scripts are expected to cover many different local languages," ICANN India head Samiran Gupta told PTI.

ICANN has been working towards building the rules for secure and stable definition of the top-level domains for scripts used globally, so that people with no knowledge of English are able to go online and access the websites with the domain names completely in their languages.

For example, one can enter the domain in Hindi to get Hindi content, instead of typing a domain name in English for this purpose, which is the current practice.

About 52 per cent of the world population have access to Internet now and ICANN is contributing towards bridging the digital divide, he said.

"Many of the remaining 48 per cent are non-English speaking people and those who do not have the ability to type in English. The work will allow domain names to be available for these people in their languages," the ICANN India head said.

When asked that searching content in regional languages is already possible in Google and other search engines, he said the current effort is focused on enabling the domain names in regional languages, which in turn would enable the system to publish local language content being searched.

"This work for defining rules for the domain names for languages spoken in India is underway with a dedicated community based panel," he said.

The Neo-Brahmi Generation Panel, as it is called, consists of more than 60 technical experts and linguists from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Singapore, where these languages and scripts are used, Gupta said.

The proposals for six scripts - Devanagari, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Oriya and Telugu - are already released for public comment.

"One can review these proposals and provide comments by visiting www.icann.org/idn," he said.

Currently there are 4.2 billion Internet users globally which may rise to 5 billion by 2022, Gupta said.

Tags: indian languages, domain name
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

2

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

3

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

4

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

5

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham