In jail, Brajesh Thakur found with 40 phone numbers including minister's

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 12, 2018, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2018, 11:00 am IST

According to reports, the incident took place in the visitor's area of the Muzaffarpur Central Jail where Thakur is lodged.

Brajesh Thakur ran a state-funded shelter home where sexual abuse of more than 30 inmates was confirmed in medical tests. (Photo: File/PTI)
  Brajesh Thakur ran a state-funded shelter home where sexual abuse of more than 30 inmates was confirmed in medical tests. (Photo: File/PTI)

Muzaffarpur: Brajesh Thakur, prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes, was on Saturday found by Bihar police officials with a list of 40 mobile phone numbers.

The Bihar police while carrying out simultaneous raids across jails in the state found Thakur with two handwritten pages with phone numbers and names of around 40 people. 

On those two pages, the names of some powerful people, including a minister, were written. 

Also Read: Bihar minister Manju Verma resigns over Muzaffarpur shelter case

Brajesh Thakur ran a state-funded shelter home where sexual abuse of more than 30 inmates was confirmed in medical tests. 

The Bihar government had cancelled the registration of the NGO earlier this week. 

Also Read: In Bihar shelter home case, Brajesh Thakur's NGO license cancelled

Meanwhile, a CBI team on Saturday took into custody the son of Brajesh Thakur, another accused in the shelter home sex scandal, after 11 hours of search operation and questioning at the premises owned by them. 

The CBI team, which had reached Thakur's Sahu Road residence at around 9 am, left at around 8 pm with his son Rahul Anand. 

The CBI team, which was also accompanied by a number of forensic experts, is understood to have inspected the shelter home after getting its seal opened, and collected documents and other items it found to be of value in the investigation. 

 Sexual exploitation of girls at the shelter home first came to light in the report of a social audit conducted by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, which was submitted to the state social welfare department in April. 

The FIR in the case was registered on May 31 against 11 people, including Thakur.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: bihar shelter home rape case, brajesh thakur
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur

