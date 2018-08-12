The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 12, 2018 | Last Update : 03:05 PM IST

India, All India

Forced to watch porn, have unnatural sex, recounts Bhopal hostel survivor

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 12, 2018, 2:40 pm IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2018, 2:40 pm IST

The case came to light after an inmate filed FIR against director for repeatedly raping her over last 3 years.

The woman further alleged that she was brutally assaulted when she refused to give in to the accused demands. (Representational Image)
  The woman further alleged that she was brutally assaulted when she refused to give in to the accused demands. (Representational Image)

Bhopal: After a fourth woman came forward and filed a complaint against the director of a hostel for speech and hearing impaired people located in Bhopal, more chilling details have emerged in the case. The woman accused the director of keeping her in captivity and raping her for six months.

The Bhopal hostel rape case came to light after a 19-year-old speech and hearing impaired girl filed an FIR in the police station in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh against the director, Ashwini Sharma, accusing him of repeatedly raping her during her stay in the hostel over the last three years when she was staying there to complete her course in the local Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

Ashwini Sharma was arrested on Wednesday under sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging modesty), 344 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Two more girls, who had previously stayed in the hostel, also filed a case of molestation against the accused on Thursday, following which the police slapped charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well since one of them was a minor when the alleged incident took place in 2017.

According to reports, the fourth survivor told the police that she was held in captivity, forced to watch porn films and had unnatural sex with the director and was raped for six months.

The woman further alleged that she was brutally assaulted when she refused to give in to his demands.

The opposition Congress on Saturday claimed that Sharma is an "activist of the RSS" and "enjoys the blessings" of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Congress's chief spokesperson Shobha Oza released a video, in which Sharma is seen standing close to Chouhan and touching the latter's feet. Oza alleged that Sharma's Facebook account was deleted to hide his connection with BJP leaders.

She accused Chouhan of "hypocrisy", saying while the chief minister described himself as the "mama" (maternal uncle) of the girls of the state, he was blessing those accused of rape.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath also shot off a letter to Chouhan, seeking a probe into the incident by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Following the incident, the Madhya Pradesh government ordered monthly inspection of women's hostels in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: bhopal hostel rape case, rape crime against women, shivraj singh chouhan, bhopal
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

2

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

3

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

4

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

5

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham