Congress releases video showing Shivraj Singh Chouhan with rape accused

Bhopal: Congress here on Saturday released a video showing director of the shelter home here Ashwin Sharma, accused of outraging modesty of at least three deaf-mute girl inmates, touching feet of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan when the latter was on a visit to Uttarakhand in 2013.

The purported video clip showed the rape accused touching the chief minister’s feet and the latter reciprocating the gesture by the former by blessing him at a public place in Uttarkhand.

The video was purportedly taken when the chief minister was visiting Uttarakhand to extend help to the victims of floods in the north Indian state in 2013.

“It appeared from the video that the chief minister knew the rape accused very well. The rape accused has deleted all the posts in his various social media sites. This was the only video retrieved from his You Tube account”, Congress chief spokesperson Shobha told reporters here.

She alleged that the state government was trying to shield the rape accused and cited lack of details such as his address, name of his NGO and his age, in the FIR filed against him in connection with the incident.