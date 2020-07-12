Sunday, Jul 12, 2020 | Last Update : 11:22 AM IST

109th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

834,221

11,617

Recovered

526,577

10,327

Deaths

22,322

178

Maharashtra2384611326259893 Tamil Nadu134226859151898 Delhi110921876923334 Gujarat40155281832023 Uttar Pradesh3509222689913 Karnataka3341813838545 Telangana3222419205339 Andhra Pradesh2723514393309 West Bengal2710917348880 Rajasthan2334417634499 Haryana2038114912297 Madhya Pradesh1720112679644 Assam15537984936 Bihar1503910991118 Odisha11956797273 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
  India   All India  12 Jul 2020  S Jaishankar calls disengagement at Ladakh border as 'work in progress'
India, All India

S Jaishankar calls disengagement at Ladakh border as 'work in progress'

THE ASIAN AGE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jul 12, 2020, 8:57 am IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2020, 8:57 am IST

He was speaking during a Virtual (online) interview in the context of the India Global Week conference organised in London.

External affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar. (PTI)
 External affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday described the ongoing process of “dis-engagement and de-escalation” between Indian and Chinese troops in the Ladakh sector at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as “very much a work in progress”. He was speaking during a Virtual (online) interview  in the context of the India Global Week conference organised in London.

The comments indicate how keenly and closely New Delhi is monitoring the situation, in the wake of the recent military tensions with Beijing and large number of deployment of troops of both sides in the region.

Sounding a warning note on the raging coronavirus pandemic, he also said that “existing political trends will accelerate” in a post-Covid world (with) more nationalism, increasing trust deficit and stress on supply chains.”  

On the situation on the border with China, EAM Jaishankar said, “We’ve  agreed on the need to disengage because troops on both sides are deployed very close to each other. So there is a dis-engagement and de-escalation sort of process agreed upon. It’s just commenced. It’s very much work in progress. At this point, I really wouldn’t like to say more on it.”

Commenting on India’s relationship with the United States, the EAM described it as a relationship that took six decades to find itself but is now making up for the lost time. He said he would expect it to become important even in the American calculus of the world. The remarks clearly show how important India sees its relationship with the US.

Referring to bilateral ties with Australia, the EAM said there were strong structural and policy reasons for increasing India-Australia engagement (and) growing economic relationship, expanding cooperation in creating a more stable and secure region.

On Britain’s exit from the EU popularly known as Brexit, the EAM said that India’s strategic calculation in a post-Brexit United Kingdom (UK) would take into account the whole spectrum of ‘multiple Uks’: The European UK, the transatlantic UK, the historical UK, the diaspora UK, the city of London UK and the innovative UK.

Tags: ministry of external affairs, galwan valley standoff, ladakh standoff, indo-sino ties

Latest From India

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai. (Photo- Twitter)

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai, Jamaat members detained in Kashmir

A buddhist monk pretends to screen an inflatable model of coronavirus. PTI photo

India’s COVID-19 cases cross 8 lakh mark

BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. (PTI)

BJP MP calls Uddhav Thackeray's decision on selective lockdown arbitrary

Representational image. (PTI)

Maharashtra anti-terror squad nabs 2 associates of slain Vikas Dubey in Thane

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham