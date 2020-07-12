Sunday, Jul 12, 2020 | Last Update : 01:31 AM IST

  India   All India  12 Jul 2020  COVID-19 in Bachchan household: Amitabh and son Abhishek test positive
India, All India

COVID-19 in Bachchan household: Amitabh and son Abhishek test positive

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jul 12, 2020, 12:33 am IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2020, 12:59 am IST

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope told a TV channel that Amitabh is asymptomatic but is stable and responding well to treatment.

File image of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.
 File image of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

The Bachchan Senior and Junior have tested positive for COVID-19. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday. Both have been admitted to the Isolation Unit of Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan, veteran actress and wife of Amitabh, and Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have tested negative, suggest reports.

Both took to Twitter to announce that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital (sic)," Abhishek tweeted. He also tweeted that his family has been complying with the BMC, the civic body of Mumbai.

Just a hour before Abhishek tweeted, his father, the 77-year-old Amitabh broke the news to his fans. He tweeted saying his family and staff members have undergone tests and are now waiting for their results. He also requested everyone who had come in contact with him over the last 10 days to get tested.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope told a TV channel that Amitabh is asymptomatic but is stable and responding well to treatment in hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was initially going to be released in theaters, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it premiered on an OTT platform. On the other hand, Abhishek is awaiting the release of his next titled Breathe: Into the Shadows on OTT.

Tags: amitabh bachchan, abhishek bachchan, bollywood, coronavirus, coronavirus in mumbai

