The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 12, 2018 | Last Update : 08:10 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  This presents a fine opportunity for both sides to flex their muscles ahead of next year’s mega ICC Cricket World Cup. (Photo: AP) LIVE| England vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts lose Morgan, 4 wickets down
 
India, All India

You are superman, but do nothing? SC raps L-G on Delhi garbage

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 12, 2018, 2:36 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2018, 4:37 pm IST

SC expressed strong displeasure over L-G office failing in duty to dispose off garbage and not taking effective steps to handle it.

Schoolgirls walk past a sewage drain canal full of garbage in Taimur Nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo: File/AFP)
 Schoolgirls walk past a sewage drain canal full of garbage in Taimur Nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo: File/AFP)

Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the issue of garbage disposal in the national capital and said though the L-G claims power over the municipal corporations, effective measures have not been taken yet.

"You (L-G) say, I have the power. I am a superman. But you don’t do anything," the apex court told Baijal after it was brought to the notice of the court that no one from his office attended the last three meetings to discuss ways to clean up Delhi's three landfill sites situated at Ghazipur, Bhalaswa and Okhla.

The Supreme Court expressed strong displeasure over the L-G office failing in duty to dispose off garbage and not taking effective steps to handle it.

The court’s reprimand comes a day after it asked the Centre and the Delhi government to clarify who could be held responsible for clearing the "mountain loads of garbage" in the national capital -- those reporting to L-G or to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The apex court, in March this year, had said that the day is not far when garbage mounds at the Ghazipur landfill will match the height of 73-metre-high Qutab Minar and red beacon lights will have to be used to ward off aircraft flying over it.

The remarks came days after the apex court, in its verdict on the power tussle between the L-G and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, said that the L-G has no independent power to make decisions and is bound by the elected government's aid and advice.

Tags: supreme court, anil baijal, delhi garbage, delhi waste management
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

2

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

3

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

4

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

5

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

The team of ‘Dhadak’ promoted the film on the sets of the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Janhvi gets ‘proposed’, Ishaan’s acrobatics, Madhuri-KJo’s moves on show

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham