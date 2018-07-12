Nitish Kumar with us, will contest LS polls in Bihar together: Amit Shah

Cameras caught the duo smiling, bonding well at meet where they discussed political situation in view of 2019 LS polls.

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Thursday clearly stated that the party’s alliance with the Janata Dal (United) is intact and they will fight the upcoming 2018 Lok Sabha polls together on all 40 seats.

Shah, who is on a day-long visit to Patna, made the announcement while addressing the party workers.

"Our alliance with Nitish Kumar will continue in Bihar. Nitish Kumar joined hands with the BJP as he was not able to stay with the corrupt people. Our alliance will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats from Bihar and form the NDA Government at the Center," he said.

The BJP chief further said the four generation of the Congress party failed to deliver what Prime Minister Narendra Modi government did in last four years.

Shah and Nitish Kumar met earlier in the day for a breakfast meeting.

The meeting, which was held to strengthen the alliance between the BJP and JD(U), comes in the backdrop of alleged differences between the two parties.

Reports of an alleged rift between the JD (U) and BJP emerged over seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, the two were a picture of poise at the meeting.

The cameras caught the duo smiling and bonding well during their brief meeting, during which the leaders are discussed the prevailing political situation in view of the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

The display of bonhomie between the tall leaders is in stark contrast to the cancellation of a dinner by Kumar for BJP leaders in 2010, an event that ultimately precipitated into the JD(U) walking out of the coalition in July 2013, ending 17 years of association.

Kumar later in the day will host a dinner for Shah at his residence to work out the differences.

The speculations of rifts were intensified as Nitish Kumar had called up RJD chef Lalu Prasad Yadav. The Congress, RJD's ally in the state, also hinted that the party could consider taking Kumar back into the Grand Alliance if he breaks away from the BJP.

However, Kumar put rest to all such speculations earlier this week when he denied any rift between the JD(U) and the BJP. He also clarified that he had called up Prasad only to enquire about the RJD supremo's health who was at that time recuperating at a Mumbai hospital after a fistula surgery.

This was also followed by clear instructions to all JD(U) spokespersons that they avoid making statements on the issue of seat-sharing ahead of the much-awaited tour of Shah.

This is Amit Shah's first visit to the state since the dramatic political realignment of last year when Kumar, the JD(U) national president, walked out of the Grand Alliance which included the RJD and Congress and returned to the NDA.