India, All India

Let’s debate: Jayant Sinha dares Rahul Gandhi over feting lynching accused

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 12, 2018, 9:30 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2018, 9:29 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday supported an online petition that sought withdrawal of Jayant Sinha’s Harvard alumni status.

 On July 6, a photograph went viral in which Jayant Sinha was seen garlanding eight convicts out on bail in a lynching and murder case. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Union Minister Jayant Sinha on Thursday lashed out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for taking the attack against him at a “personal level” and challenged him to a “live debate” amid row over felicitating Jharkhand lynching convicts.

In a statement on Twitter Sinha said, “If he (Rahul Gandhi) thinks that my personal conduct is ‘disgusting’ then let’s debate it in a civilized manner.”

"Let him not hide behind his social media handles and practice shoot-and-scoot politics," he added.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday supported an online petition that sought withdrawal of Jayant Sinha’s Harvard alumni status after he felicitated convicted of lynching.

The Union Minister was not only slammed by the Opposition, but also by his father and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha.

As outrage over his action grew, Jayant Sinha, on Wednesday, “expressed regret” over the incident which was seen as a support to cow vigilantes sentenced to life imprisonment in murder.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi backs petition to revoke Jayant Sinha's Harvard alumni tag

The minister reiterated his stand on Thursday and said he did not “intend to condone vigilantism” and regretted “if that’s the impression I gave”.

On July 6, a photograph went viral in which Jayant Sinha was seen garlanding eight convicts out on bail in a lynching and murder case.

Also Read: Union Minister Jayant Sinha garlands 8 lynching convicts after release on bail

A group of people had lynched Alimuddin Ansari, 40, in Bazaar Tand locality of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh town on June 29, 2017, on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car.

In March this year, a fast track court convicted 11 people for lynching. However, last week, the Jharkhand High Court suspended the life sentence of eight persons.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, jayant sinha, bjp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

