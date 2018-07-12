The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 12, 2018 | Last Update : 08:08 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  This presents a fine opportunity for both sides to flex their muscles ahead of next year’s mega ICC Cricket World Cup. (Photo: AP) LIVE| England vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts lose Morgan, 4 wickets down
 
India, All India

CM Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of maligning Missionaries of Charity

PTI
Published : Jul 12, 2018, 4:32 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2018, 4:37 pm IST

Banerjee's accusation came after arrests of a sister of the religious order, a woman staffer of Nirmal Hriday in Ranchi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of targeting the Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity. (Photo: File/PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of targeting the Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity. (Photo: File/PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of targeting the Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity and maligning it.

Banerjee's accusation of the BJP followed the arrests of a sister of the religious order and a woman staffer of Nirmal Hriday, a shelter home run by it, in Ranchi last week for allegedly selling a child born to a minor inmate to a couple from Uttar Pradesh.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has ordered a probe by the Jharkhand State Child Protection Commission into the alleged selling of a baby by the staff of the shelter home.

Police on Wednesday rescued one more child, also allegedly sold by the Ranchi shelter home, from Jharkhand's Simdega district taking the total number of rescued children to three.

"Of the four children allegedly sold (by the shelter home), the third child was rescued today from Simdega. A few people have been detained for questioning in this regard," Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Anis Gupta earlier said. He said the search for the fourth child was on.

The chairperson of Ranchi unit of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Rupa Verma, had filed a complaint against Nirmal Hriday staffer Anima Indwar for allegedly selling an infant boy to the couple from UP.

Nirmal Hriday provides shelter to girls rescued through the CWC.

Following this, the CWC shifted 22 children from Nirmal Hriday and Shishu Niketan, also run by the order. The shelter home was also sealed.

The Missionaries of Charity headquarters in Kolkata had issued a statement last week, saying it would take necessary action to find out the truth.

"We are shocked at such news, which totally goes against the value and ethics espoused by the Missionaries of Charity (MOC), the nuns and its founder. The MoC is looking into the allegations against the accused employees in Jharkhand with all seriousness," Sunita Kumar, a spokesperson of the foundation, had said.

Kumar had also said that the Missionaries of Charity had stopped putting up children for adoption three years ago.

Tags: mamata banerjee, bjp, nirmal hriday, missionaries of charity
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

2

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

3

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

4

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

5

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham